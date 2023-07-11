Baipan Bhaari Deva Box Office Collection: Marathi Film Continues To Soar, Earns Rs 29 Cr

Marathi film Baipan Bhari Deva has been making waves in the film industry with its sleeper success. Directed by Kedar Shinde, the film was released on June 30 and has been doing good business at the box office. The film has recently completed its second week run and continues to taste success.

3 things you need to know

Marathi film Baipan Bhari Deva has emerged to be a box office hit.

The film has earned Rs 28.98 crore in its second week.

Baipan Bhari Deva is a story of six estranged sisters who are forced to come together for a Managalaguar competition.

A breakdown of Baipan Bhari Deva box office collection

In its second week, Baipan Bhari Deva has managed to earn twice as much as its opening week, solidifying its position as a box office hit. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the film’s impressive performance standing. He wrote, "REWRITING RECORD BOOKS... #Marathi film #BaipanBhariDeva is a MASSIVE SUCCESS, continues its DREAM RUN in Week 2."

(Taran Adarsh tweets about Baipan Bhari Deva box office success | Image: Taran Adarsh/Twitter)

The film earned Rs 2.31 crore on Friday, Rs 5.28 crore on Saturday, Rs 6.10 crore on Sunday and Rs 2.79 crores on Monday, bringing its total collection to a Rs 28.98 crore. Notably, the film surpassed its entire first-week business of Rs 12.50 crores in just three days of its second weekend. It grossed Rs 13.69 crore from Friday to Sunday.

Director thanks audience for making the film a success

Director Kedar Shinde expressed his gratitude to the audience after the overwhelming success of the film on social media. Shinde wrote, "Speechless… some events happen in life just to express happiness. All of this is mysterious. It has undeniably dominated it.. My father of the audience. Blessings of the Lord.. This movie is no longer ours. He has become of an audience."

(Director Kedar Shinde expressed his happiness over the box office collection of the film | Image: Kedar Shinde/Instagram)

Baipan Bhari Deva revolves around the story of six sisters who come together for Mangalaguri. The film's cast includes Rohini Hattangadi, Vandana Gupte, Sukanya Mone, Suchitra Bandekar, Shilpa Navalkar and Deepa Parab.