Baipan Bhari Deva Becomes Second Highest-grossing Marathi Film, Earns ₹65.69 Crore

Baipan Bhari Deva is emerging as one of the biggest box office successes of all time from the Marathi film industry. The film, which features an ensemble cast, slowly and steadily saw an increase in its numbers since its release on June 30. It should be noted that the Kedar Shinde directorial was released alongside the Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan starrer SatyaPrem Ki Katha.

3 things you need to know:

The Marathi film has made Rs 60+ crores in India.

It features veteran actress Rohini Hattangadi in the lead role.

It has overtaken the success of the Genelia D’Souza and Riteish Deshmukh starrer Ved.

Baipan Bhari Deva makes consistent hauls despite competition

The Marathi movie started off with a mere Rs 1.05 crore collection in India on its opening day. With a rather lacklustre opening week, the film minted only Rs 12.4 crore. However, it saw an uptick in trend, minting Rs 5.4 crore and Rs 6.05 crore on day 9 and day 10 respectively. After a collection of Rs 24.95 crore at the box office in its second week, the film slowly gained further momentum. Presently, Baipan Bhari Deva, after spending a total of 24 days, has collected an impressive Rs 65.69 crore at the Indian box office.

(A poster for Baipan Bhari Deva | Image: IMDb)

Baipan Bhari Deva has surpassed Riteish and Genelia's Ved

Notably, Ved, featuring the dynamic duo of real-life couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza, ended up being the second highest grossing Marathi film of all time, minting around Rs 65 worldwide. Baipan Bhari Deva has now surpassed the 2022 release to become the second highest grossing Marathi film of all time. It is next only to the Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar starrer Sairat (2016), which grossed approximately Rs 100 crore at the box office.

(Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza in a poster for Ved | Image: riteishd/Instagram)

It remains to be seen whether Baipan Bhari Deva will continue on with its trajectory towards further box office gross. Despite seeing competition from the likes of Oppenheimer, Barbie, Mission Impossible 7 and more, the film shows consistent growth with Rs 3.25 crore being estimated for its day 24 box office haul.