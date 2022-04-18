'Beast' Box Office Collections, Day 5: Vijay-starrer Picks Pace By The End Of The Weekend

Thalapthy Vijay and Pooja Hegde's most awaited action thriller Beast hit the theatres on April 13, 2022. With the theatres being full on the film's release day, the actioner enjoyed a massive opening at the box office with a total of Rs 26.40 crores. It emerged as the second-highest grosser for Thalapathy Vijay and became the 5th biggest opener in the Tamil film industry.

Despite the film setting new benchmarks, with each passing day it is witnessing a drastic downfall at the ticket window due to the KGF: Chapter 2 wave. Moreover, it is expected that the film's graph might go down further due to a drastic decrease in show counts. However, Beast picked pace by the end of the weekend.

Beast Box Office collections day 5

Thalapathy Vijay's most anticipated project Beast is receiving mixed reviews from the audience. The hype and craze around the film were initially reflected in its box office collection but post the release of Yash starrer KGF 2, the film suffered a downfall. Moreover, the negative word of mouth acted as a catalyst that failed to attract the masses to the theatres.

Talking about Beast Box office day 5 collections, as per the reports of Filmibeat, Beast picked up considerably on Sunday. It managed to collect around Rs 21 Crore on the last day of its first week's theatrical run at the worldwide box office. This makes the film's total earning Rs 168.3Crore (gross-approx). Reportedly, the Tamil version of the movie is pulling the audience more than the other versions. Here, take a look at the box office collections of Beast till now-

Day 1: Rs 65 Crore

Day 2: Rs 32 Crore

Day 3: Rs 30 Crore

Day 4: Rs 20.30Crore

Day 5: Rs 21 Crore

Total: Rs 168.3 Crore

As per a report by the South entertainment industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan, Beast collected ₹ 18.54 cr on April 15, on April 16 BO collections went down to ₹ 12.75 cr. Talking about April 17's collections, the Vijay-starrer managed to mint ₹ 9.20 cr worldwide. It clearly indicates that Beast did not make more than ₹41 cr in the last 3 days. Here, take a look at his tweet.

#Beast WW BO



April 15 - ₹ 18.54 cr

April 16 - ₹ 12.75 cr

April 17 - ₹ 9.20 cr

Total - ₹ 40.49 cr [$5.3M]



10th movie in ComScore official report for weekend[15-17] is Ambulance with $5.47M[₹41.78 cr]



It is EVIDENT that #Beast did NOT make more than ₹41 cr in last 3 days. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 18, 2022

More about Beast

The film's plot revolves around Vijay's Veera Raghavan, a former RAW agent, and his efforts to fight against the terrorists attacking a mall and taking visitors as hostages. Nelson Dilipkumar has helmed and written the film, while Kalanithi Maran has bankrolled it under the banner Sun Pictures.

