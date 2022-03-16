After the massive success of Arabic Kuthu, the first single from Vijay Thalapathy's forthcoming actioner Beast, the makers are now all set for round two with the second single titled Jolly O Gymkhana. Although it is over a month for the film's release, Beast has garnered major hype from the fans as its soundtrack is playing a crucial role in creating a buzz. As the makers drop a glimpse into the second single of the movie, fans are hoping for the song to create similar magic.

Apart from Vijay Thalapathy, the film is also headlined by Pooja Hegde, who is currently riding on the success of her film Radhe Shyam opposite Prabhas. Check out the second single from Vijay's forthcoming Beast here penned by Ku Karthik.

'Beast' second single teaser released

Taking to their official Twitter handle, Sun Pictures dropped the brief teaser of the upcoming second single of Beast. While Arabic Kuthu played around with Arabic beats which made it addictive and catchy for the users, the second single Jolly O Gymkhana seemed to have taken inspiration from Goa Trance music. Along with the peppy tune, the colourful music video reflects the jolly mood of the actors as they dance around in their floral attires.

Sun Pictures shared the teaser with the caption, ''Jolly ah irunga Nanba! #BeastSecondSingle - #JollyOGymkhana sung by Thalapathy @actorvijay is releasing on March 19th!@Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial @kukarthik1 @hegdepooja @manojdft @AlwaysJani #Beast #BeastUpdate''. Moreover, Thalapathy Vijay has lent his voice to the upbeat song. The second single from Beast will be released on March 19, 2022.

More on Vijay Thalapathy's 'Beast'

As mentioned earlier, Beast's first single Arabic Kuthu sent the internet into a frenzy as fans hopped on the dance challenge to try out the catchy hook step. Several celebrities also took on the challenge as Samantha Ruth Prabhu made headlines after dancing to the catchy tune at the airport. Earlier, Pooja Hegde bust some moves during her vacation in the Maldives. Moreover, actor Keerthy Suresh also hopped on the challenge. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Vijay and Pooja Hegde starrer Beast will reportedly hit the big screens on April 14, 2022.

Image: Twitter/@sunpictures