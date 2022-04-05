'Beast': Thalapathy Vijay's Action Thriller Banned By Ministry Of Information In Kuwait

With just days left for the release of Thalapathy Vijay’s next highly anticipated film Beast, it seems that the makers are facing a major hiccup. The film, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar boasts of a great storyline but it has been banned in Kuwait. The film is a hostage thriller and shows visuals of Islamic terrorism, which is against Kuwait's interests. Hence, the government decided to ban the film.

The trailer of the much-awaited film was unveiled by the makers on April 3 and going by the video, it seems that the film has all the elements to be a commercial hit. The almost 3-minute trailer introduced viewers to Vijay's character Veeraraghavan, a RAW agent who is the "best and the most notorious spy.”

With fans excitedly waiting for the release, it is now stated that the film has been banned from screening in Kuwait. The reason behind the ban is being reportedly taken as the terrorists are shown hijacking Chennai's East Coast Mall with Veeraraghavan still inside and hence ensues action-filled sequences of our protagonists fighting them.

Film and trade analyst Ramesh Bala on Tuesday took to his verified Twitter handle and informed that "#Beast is banned by the Ministry of Information in #Kuwait." He added that though there was no confirmation as to why the film was banned in Kuwait, he mentioned that the "reason could be a portrayal of Pak, terrorists or violence." Ramesh also claimed that Beast isn’t the first film that has been banned in Kuwait. Earlier, Dulquer Salmaan's Kurup and Vishnu Vishal's FIR were also banned. Touted to be an action-thriller, Beast is directed by Nelson Dilpkumar and bankrolled by Sun Pictures.

Meanwhile, the film starring actor Pooja Hegde is slated to hit the screens on April 13. The film is set to clash with other major releases including Prashant Neel's directorial KGF: Chapter 2 starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and others in key roles. It will be interesting to see such great films pitting against each other. What will be more interesting will be to see the box office collection of each film that has a great star cast and gripping storyline.

