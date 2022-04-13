'Beast' Twitter Review: Netizens Hail Thalapathy Vijay's Performance In 'blockbuster'

Fan-favourite actors Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde's most awaited film Beast recently hit the theatres. The film marked Thalapathy Vijay's return to theatres after his 2021 movie Master which was released during the pandemic. While fans were waiting for the movie for a long time, they welcomed it with an open heart. Many also went to cast the first-day first show of the action drama and penned their reviews on the microblogging site Twitter.

Beast is an action dark comedy-drama which released in theatres on April 13, 2022. The film's intriguing plot revolves around a former RAW agent named Veera Raghavan, who is tasked to deal with an international terrorist group that hijacked a mall. While fans loved the actor in the film's trailer, they are now showering praise on him for his commendable acting and action in the movie.

Beast movie Twitter review

Thalapathy Vijay's fans cannot stop gushing over his latest outing Beast on Twitter. Many viewers have shared their reviews on the social media platform and are seemingly highly impressed by the movie. A Twitter user gave the film 4.7 stars on 5 and wrote, "Indha Aattamey Vera Career best outing from Thalapathy. Top notch performance U wil jus luv him more Style & Swag This gonna be celebrated across the world & wattey screenplay @Nelsondilpkumar Music & BGM Woah BEAST = MEGA BB FEAST." Many quipped how Thalapathy Vijay's performance was commendable throughout the movie. A netizen called the film an "overall blockbuster" of the entire year. The Twitter user further mentioned how the film had no boring scenes in the film as it was filled with comedy, racy screenplay, and songs. The user also lauded the film's theme music.

#Beast (4.75/5) - Indha Aattamey Vera 🔥💥 Career best outing from #Thalapathy 👌🏼 Top notch performance 🔥 U wil jus luv him more ❤ Style & Swag 😘 This gonna be celebrated across the world & wattey screenplay @Nelsondilpkumar 👏🏻 Music & BGM Woah 💥 BEAST = MEGA BB FEAST 🤝🏼 — 𝙍𝙖𝙟𝙠𝙪𝙢𝙖𝙧 ❤ (@Rajj8990) April 13, 2022

#Beast An out & out #ThalapathyVijay action thriller laced with comedy. As one-man army #Vijay is fab and holds this uneven mass film together & is terrific in action . @selvaraghavan is the other bright spot, music of @anirudhofficial & picturisation of #JollyOGymkhana splendid. — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) April 13, 2022

#Beast Overall Blockbuster movie of the year. I’m sure everyone will enjoy this movie .No such boring scene in the movie .Racy screenplay, visuals ,cmdy. Songs,Art work is excellent from @KiranDrk .Theme music is top notch from @anirudhofficial .Vijay sir looks damm stylish. — Shankar (@Shankar018) April 13, 2022

Some fans also mentioned the film's first half was a bit more entertaining than the second one. A Twitter user wrote, "ThalapathyVijay is in top notch form but the second half takes a detour in comparison with the entertaining first half. Vijay’s one man show amplified by @manojdft‘s grand visuals & @anirudhofficial‘s fantastic score!". Another one wrote, "1st half what a movie, what a direction, what a acting, what a style, Vijay best in the business, this movie going to break all the records. @actorvijay! Thala Fans rejoice."

#Beast - A passable action thriller from @Nelsondilpkumar. #ThalapathyVijay is in top notch form but the second half takes a detour in comparison with the entertaining first half. Vijay’s one man show amplified by @manojdft ‘s grand visuals& @anirudhofficial ‘s fantastic score! pic.twitter.com/tWbNzTYqAe — 𝐵𝑙𝑎𝑐𝑘𝑃𝑒𝑎𝑟𝑙ᵇᵉᵃˢᵗ (@ProfessorlBeast) April 13, 2022

#Beast 1st half what a movie, what a direction, what a acting, what a style, Vijay best in the business, this movie going to break all the records. @actorvijay ! Thala Fans rejoice. — нαℓƒ єαтєη ριzzα !!! (@Manmarjiyaa) April 13, 2022

#VeeraRaghavan on fire 🔥🔥

2nd half Massive actions it's gonna fire 🔥🔥 @actorvijay Vera level and climex fight visualation on outstanding

Overall this year first and biggest Blockbuster #beast

Watch theatres feel the experience 🔊🔊🔊#beast#beastfdfs — 😎ரௌத்திர தமிழன்🤗 (@vkspandi) April 13, 2022

#BEAST Honest Review



Thalapathy One Man show💥

Full n full Thalapathy movie💯



First half - Pure mass 🔥

Second half -Verithanam 💥

Especially interval 🥵🔥@anirudhofficial 💯🥁🔥@Nelsondilpkumar pakka Fan boy sambavam💯



Family audience 💜👍 pic.twitter.com/xMaYjo34zz — 🍫𝙉𝙖𝙫𝙚𝙚𝙣 𝙑𝙟💜ᵛᶠᶜ (@Naveen___Vj) April 13, 2022

Image: Twitter/@sunpictures