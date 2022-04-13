Last Updated:

'Beast' Twitter Review: Netizens Hail Thalapathy Vijay's Performance In 'blockbuster'

Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde's most awaited film 'Beast' recently hit the theatres. Here is how netizens are reacting to the action drama.

Written By
Aditi Rathi
Beast

Image: Twitter/@sunpictures


Fan-favourite actors Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde's most awaited film Beast recently hit the theatres. The film marked Thalapathy Vijay's return to theatres after his 2021 movie Master which was released during the pandemic. While fans were waiting for the movie for a long time, they welcomed it with an open heart. Many also went to cast the first-day first show of the action drama and penned their reviews on the microblogging site Twitter.

Beast is an action dark comedy-drama which released in theatres on April 13, 2022. The film's intriguing plot revolves around a former RAW agent named Veera Raghavan, who is tasked to deal with an international terrorist group that hijacked a mall. While fans loved the actor in the film's trailer, they are now showering praise on him for his commendable acting and action in the movie. 

Beast movie Twitter review

Thalapathy Vijay's fans cannot stop gushing over his latest outing Beast on Twitter. Many viewers have shared their reviews on the social media platform and are seemingly highly impressed by the movie. A Twitter user gave the film 4.7 stars on 5 and wrote, "Indha Aattamey Vera Career best outing from Thalapathy. Top notch performance U wil jus luv him more Style & Swag This gonna be celebrated across the world & wattey screenplay @Nelsondilpkumar Music & BGM Woah BEAST = MEGA BB FEAST." Many quipped how Thalapathy Vijay's performance was commendable throughout the movie. A netizen called the film an "overall blockbuster" of the entire year. The Twitter user further mentioned how the film had no boring scenes in the film as it was filled with comedy, racy screenplay, and songs. The user also lauded the film's theme music. 

Some fans also mentioned the film's first half was a bit more entertaining than the second one. A Twitter user wrote, "ThalapathyVijay is in top notch form but the second half takes a detour in comparison with the entertaining first half. Vijay’s one man show amplified by @manojdft‘s grand visuals & @anirudhofficial‘s fantastic score!". Another one wrote,  "1st half what a movie, what a direction, what a acting, what a style, Vijay best in the business, this movie going to break all the records. @actorvijay! Thala Fans rejoice."

Image: Twitter/@sunpictures

