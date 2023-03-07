Before RRR, SS Rajamouli Scored Blockbuster Hits With THESE Films

India waits with baited breath as the week inches closer to Oscars 2023, where three Indian films are nominated under different categories. The star of the moment, taking his victory lap around the globe, collecting accolades and unbridled appreciation for his most recent masterpiece - RRR, is SS Rajamouli. RRR released in 2022 and burst on to the global scene, soon achieving worldwide acclaim and a host of nominations.

The last time India received such massive global cinematic attention was during Slumdog Millionaire (2008) - a British production.

RRR is undoubtedly the toast of the season, but this is not the film-making maestro's first tryst with success.SS Rajamouli, 49. in his 20-year long distinguished career has directed 12 feature films with a hundred percent success rate. 3 of these have made it to the list of highest-grossing Indian films, with other projects being widely acclaimed for its visionary entertainment value. Ahead of this year's Oscars, here is a look at some of Rajamouli's other masterpieces.

Magadheera (2009)

Magadheera, at the time of its release became the highest grossing Telegu film, reportedly earning ₹150 crores at the Box Office. In signature Rajamouli-style, it captures a man's quest to clear his name with interludes and parallels from his past life 400 years ago. Magadheera enjoyed a 1000-day theatrical run squashing a previously set record for South Indian films and was soon felicitated with two National Film Awards for 'Best Choreography' and 'Best Special Effects'.

Eega (2012)

Rajamouli carried forward his primary thematic influences of reincarnation combined with his love for special effects in his next blockbuster Eega with a VFX fly as the protagonist. This delightful revenge fantasy proved to be another milestone in terms of Rajamouli's affinity for special effects as Eega too was felicitated with two National Film Awards - 'Best Feature Film in Telegu' and yet again, 'Best Special Effects'. Additionally, it won the accolade for 'Most Original Film' at the Toronto After Dark Film Festival, also scoring a place on The Ringer's list of "The 25 Best Foreign Films of the Decade". It was a roaring box office success reportedly earning upwards of ₹120 crores.

Baahubali: The Beginning (2015)

Fantasy, action and special effects were taken a leap further by Rajamouli to create his magnum opus at the time, Baahubali: The Beginning, the first installment to the franchise that arguably did away with the north-south divide in Indian cinema. At the time of its release, Bahubali was the most expensive Indian film made and went on to break existing and create new records during its illustrious run at the box office with global collections reportedly clocking in at ₹650 crores.

Not only was it given National Film Awards for 'Best Feature Film' and 'Best Special Effects' but also became the first Indian film bagging five nominations at the American Saturn Awards 2016.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017)

With its predecessor being a tough act to follow, all eyes were on Rajamouli for the next and final installment of the film that broke all records. True to form, Rajamouli delivered again. Baahubali 2, till very recently, held the record for the highest-grossing Indian film of all time, again made on the highest budget recorded at the time for an Indian film.

With worldwide collections reportedly clocking in at ₹1810 crores, Baahubali 2 also became the first Indian film to cross ₹1000 crores at the box office - a testament to Rajamouli's mastery.

This time, Rajamouli managed to bag a Saturn award for India, under the category of 'Best International Film' further embellished by the staple National Film Awards in three categories - 'Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment', 'Best Special Effects' and 'Best Stunt Choreographer'.

RRR (2022) stands nominated at the 95th Academy Awards under the category of 'Best Original Song' for Naatu Naatu. The awards are set to take place on the 13th of March.