Jr NTR's Speed In RRR's Bheem Intro Scene Shocked Cameraman, Says Rajamouli

SS Rajamouli revealed how the cameraman from RRR reacted to Jr NTR's sprinting speed while shooting a film scene. Rajamouli said that a parkour artist was employed as a cameraman in order to film Jr NTR running through the jungle in Bheem's intro scene. After witnessing the speed at which the actor ran, the parkour artist was shocked, as per Rajamouli.

The director was present at a promotional event for RRR in Los Angeles and spoke with Hollywood media. Rajamouli revealed that the parkour artist first tried to match a stuntman's speed in the forest to film the scene. The director shared that the parkour artist was sure he would be able to match up to Jr NTR's speed if he could run at the same speed as the stuntman.

“Initially, we tested it with a fighter who was obviously agile and quite faster. The parkour artist thought if he could match the stunt guy’s pace, he could easily match Tarak’s pace. Because actors usually are not as strong as the stunt guys.”

Rajamouli then said that he remembered the expression on the parkour artist's face as he saw Jr NTR run at a high speed. He revealed that the parkour artist really had to put in the effort to match the actor's pace in order to film the scene.

“But NTR ran at such a speed that I still remember the expression on that parkour artist’s face. He said, ‘ok, I got to put back my running shoes on.’ He had to really, really run fast to catch up with Tarak’s pace."

RRR's Naatu Naatu nominated at Oscars 2023

The SS Rajamouli directorial received an Oscar nomination for the song Naatu Naatu. It is composed by MM Keeravaani while the lyrics are written by Chandrabose. While the song has received several accolades at other international award shows, it still remains to be seen whether it will score an Oscar win. Naatu Naatu is competing with the likes of Rihanna's Lift Me Up, David Byrne and Mitski's This Is A Life, Hold My Hand from Lady Gaga and Diane Warren's Applause.