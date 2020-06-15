Bengali Students Stuck In Russia Contact Actor-MP Dev, Seek Help To Return Home

One may have heard Bollywood actor Sonu Sood helping thousands of migrant workers to aid them towards their home by providing different modes of transport. One such people's messiah is also there in Bengal who is helping migrant workers to come back to Bengal in any every way possible. Dev Adhikari, who is a Bengali actor, producer as well as the Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) of Ghatal TMC, has helped to bring back more than 300 migrant workers from Nepal and Jammu back to his constituency. Dev Adhikari is known to have made the bus and sustenance arrangements for the workers to aid them to travel back home. One such instance arrived when a doctor from Russia was seen to have tweeted Dev asking for help to travel back home.

ALSO READ| With 12 Fatalities, COVID-19 Death Toll Rises To 475 In West Bengal; No. Of Cases 11,087

Medical student stuck in Russia tweeted Bengali superstar Dev

Recently on June 11, an MBBS student from Moscow, Russia tweeted to the Bengali superstar Dev. Akhilendu Karak, a student from Tver State Medical University in Russia, saw how Dev helped the migrant workers stuck in different countries to bring them back to home in Bengal. He took to Twitter and stated that there are many Bengalis studying in Moscow and nearby cities who intend to return back home. Akhilendyu also mentioned that India has surely initiated the third phase of Vande Bharat Mission where the stranded Indian nationals are being brought back to the country. But India has not laid out any plans for bringing back the stranded nationals to West Bengal, India from Russia. Karak also wrote stating that they had spoken to the Indian embassy in Russia who told them to talk to Air India. He stated that he thought of contacting him as Air India customer care wasn't responsive. Akhilendu stated that the students are ready to pay for their tickets as well. Take a look at the actual conversation that happened between the two.

Acknowledging Akhilendu's tweet, Dev Adhikari responded stating that he would try his best to provide aid to the Indian national stuck in Russia and bring them back to Bengal.

Ok my team will cordinate..can’t promise..but will surely try my level best🙏🏻 — Dev (@idevadhikari) June 11, 2020

ALSO READ| Sonu Sood Helps Migrant Workers Again By Sending Them Home Via Borivali Station, Mumbai

ALSO READ| Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Film Critics Lauded The Late Actor's Several Performances

Bengali superstar Dev extends aid to migrant workers

As of now, actor and Ghatal TMC MP Dev has brought more than 300 migrant workers back to Bengal. People from Dubai were also seen contacting the actor-politician asking him to aid their travel possibilities to India as well. Dev also provided his support to a club in Ghatal's Daspur region by providing ration to the club as the club members complained that the government was not helping them. The sporting club called Rajnagar Young Sporting Club provided food for the local quarantine centre for the people in the region.

ALSO READ| Putin On US Protests, Fight Against Coronavirus

Promo Image courtesy: Dev Adhikari Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.