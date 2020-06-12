Sonu Sood Helps Migrant Workers Again By Sending Them Home Via Borivali Station, Mumbai

Sonu Sood has lately sent thousands of migrant workers home through various modes of transport. He recently got back at it by sending another train from Borivali station in Mumbai. In the video doing the rounds on social media, he can be seen interacting and coordinating with local police and volunteers as a part of the noble drive.

Sonu Sood back to help again

A video of Sonu Sood arranging for another train so that he can send back migrant workers has lately been doing the rounds on social media. In the video posted, he can be seen arranging a transport service for hundreds of workers who have been away from home for the past one and a half month. He can also be seen interacting with the people travelling as he tries to make sure arrangements are in place at Borivali station in Mumbai.

People also wholeheartedly thank him and bless him as they are happy to return home in such uncertain times. Sonu Sood also decided to distribute masks among the travellers and ensured that everyone has one to cover their face. Mumbai police and a number of volunteers have joined hands with the Dabangg actor to help him in the noble cause. An old lady also tries to speak to him and get access to the train, which is taken care of by the actor himself. He can be seen wholeheartedly helping people and staying until the train takes off from the station in Mumbai. Have a look at the video posted by Viral Bhayani on Instagram here.

Previously, Sonu Sood had sent migrant workers home through buses, trains, and even flights. He started off with ten buses which were sent to North India. In the most recent news, a man wanted to reach home to perform the last rites of his deceased wife. The man’s neighbour communicated with Sonu Sood through Twitter and the actor assured them that he would be sent home the very next day. Have a look at the tweet and the reply that it received here.

I am sorry for the loss. 🙏 will send him tomorrow. He will reach his home soon. God bless. https://t.co/s6cjHOq819 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 10, 2020

Image Courtesy: Sonu Sood Instagram

