Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Film Critics Lauded The Late Actor's Several Performances

Sushant Singh Rajput's death news shocked the nation on Sunday, June 14. The actor was found hanging in his Bandra flat in Mumbai. Reports suggest this as suicide as his domestic help found him and alerted the Mumbai Police about the same.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death stunned all his colleagues and the entire Indian film fraternity. Actors, critics, politicians and sportspersons have all taken to social media to express their shock and grief. While recalling Sushant Singh's fabulous journey in Bollywood, here is a look at how some celebrated movie critics praised his work in films.

Times When Critics Praised Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's Performance In Films

Anupama Chopra

Anupama Chopra is a popular film critic and journalist. When Sushant Singh played a boy-next-door in Maneesh Sharma's Shuddh Desi Romance his performance was adored by the viewers and the film was a commercial success. Via a news portal, Anupama Chopra critiqued Sushant's movie Shuddh Desi Romance, called it a fun film and lauded the actor's performance in the movie. In fact, Anupama also compared Sushant Singh Rajput with Dev Anand, who also played a Raju guide in his the 1965 movie Guide.

Komal Nahata

Another film critic who also praised Sushant Singh Rajput's movies is Komal Nahata. Nahata is known for this straightforward film reviews. When Byomkesh Bakshi released in the year 2015, Nahata on his blog talked about Sushant Singh Rajput's stellar performance in the movie as the lead. He referred Rajput as an effortless and natural actor. The movie critic was impressed by the actor's excellent execution in the detective drama by Dibakar Banerjee.

Taran Adarsh

Taran Adarsh is a renowned film critic. He has also applauded Sushant Singh Rajput for his films. Post the cinematic release of Shudh Desi Romance, Taran critiqued his performance in the rom-com for popular entertainment portal. He was immensely impressed with Singh's sincere performance in the movie. Also, Adarsh added that after a successful debut in Kai Po Che, Sushant has done a tremendous job in Shudh Desi Romance.

After the news of Sushant Singh Rajpur broke, his team released the following statement, take a look.

"It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief" - Team SSR

