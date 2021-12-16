Bhagyashree Feels 'euphoric' To Learn Bharatnatyam At This Age For 'Radhe Shyam'

As fans of the upcoming much-awaited film Radhe Shyam are eagerly waiting for the release, actor Bhagyashree penned a gratitude note. Bhagyashree will be seen playing a pivotal role in Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's starrer. The film directed by Radha Krishna Kumar is slated to hit the screens on January 14, 2022.

Makers of the film have been surprising the fans with various tracks from the film and the recent to win the hearts was Udd Jaa Parindey that introduces Prabhas’ character as Vikramaditya. With almost a month left for the release, Bhagyashree took to Instagram and shared a few stills from the film, and revealed how she had to learn Bharatnatyam for the film. She revealed how she had no knowledge of the dance form, yet she is happy to learn it at this age. She accepted her flaws and mistakes made while performing in the film, however, she is excited for her fans to witness it soon.

Bhagyashree happy to learn Bharatnatyam for Radhe Shyam

Bhagyashere shared a few stills that showed her performing the dance form with utmost grace and passion. The stills showed her taking a certain stance while performing. While penning the gratitude note for the makers and thanking them for the opportunity, she wrote, "RadheShyam…The journey during the course of shooting this film has been unbelievable. Having the opportunity to learn something that I had never tried ever before. I am not a trained dancer and to learn and perform bharatnatyam at this age has been euphoric for me."

She further wrote, "I am not a trained dancer and to learn and perform Bharatnatyam at this age has been euphoric for me. Maybe I have been flawed, made mistakes but I have been a sincere student.... learning never stops. I am super excited for you all to see this. Thank you @harikiranoct13 for all your effort and @shilpi.biswas.967 for those long hours in the short number of days.”

The plot of the movie revolves around a story in Europe in the '70s. Prabhas plays the role of a palmist in the venture, and the story seemed to have events based in real life, like the Emergency. Apart from the aforementioned actors, Krishnam Raju, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur, will essay supporting roles.

IMAGE: Instagram/bhagyashree.online/ActorPrabhas