'Radhe Shyam': Prabhas, Pooja Hegde Fight Differences In New Song 'Soch Liya'; Watch

The makers of Radhe Shyam are creating buzz for the release of the romantic film by unveiling the songs from the upcoming film's album. After the Aashiqui Aa Gayi, the makers released the new song Soch Liya.

The song traces the pain that the lead characters, played by Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, when distance emerges between the two. Here's what the song is all about:

Radhe Shyam song Soch Liya out; traces differences between Prabhas & Pooja Hegde

The duo could be seen enjoying memories of each other while venturing out in the snow in Soch Liya video. The couple then spent some lovely moments in the garden, staring at the sky while resting on ice and more.

However, later, one could see Hegde crying, while Prabhas is in two minds on picking up the telephone to call her. Prabhas could then be seen at the airport, and the actress is looking at a flight in the sky, which showed that him going away was the reason for her pain.

They then recall memories, like him chasing her and calling out to her to catch her attention. The duo getting romantic at different locations and enjoying meals together was also shown. Even Prabhas has only their memories to fall back on, as he misses her terribly from the new location.

There seemed to be some object important to the characters of the film. Murli Sharma could also be seen in the song, as he seemed agitated over something, and throws that object onto the floor.

The song has been composed by Mithoon. It has been rendered by Arijit Singh, in a reunion for the singer with the Tum Hi Ho composer. The lyrics have been penned by Manoj Muntashir.

The video ended with the lines, 'some lines are not destined to cross' and the 'not' then disappears.

The latest release is the second video song from the album to come out after Aashiqui Aa Gayi. That song was also crooned by Arijit Singh and composed by Mithoon.

Radhe Shyam release

Radhe Shyam is gearing up for release on January 14, 2022. The film has been directed by Radha Krishna Kumar.

The plot of the movie revolves around a story in Europe in the '70s. Prabhas plays the role of a palmist in the venture, and the story seemed to have events based in real life, like the Emergency.

(Image: Instagram/@actorprabhas)