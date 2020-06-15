Bhagyashree Mote Says 'Actors Are Being Neglected', Amid Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

Hindi Television actor Bhagyashree Mote is known for her notable works in the Marathi film industry as well as the South Indian film industry. Recently, the actor shared about the ongoing situation in the country and also felt the need to share how people are not taking it seriously. She also openly spoke about the situation of actors in the entertainment industry, against the backdrop of Sushant Singh Rajput's apparent suicide.

Bhagyashree Mote speaks about her concern over the ongoing situation

Speaking about actors, she said that they are not considered normal people. She said the country is talking about everyone’s struggle except theirs. Adding to it, she said that she agrees people are having more difficult situations than them, but that does not mean actors are having a good time. Bhagyashree Mote also said that many actors have committed suicide because there's no work in a pandemic situation and that some of them are also facing financial crisis.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise: The Late Actor Shared Heartfelt Poems For His Mother

She added that people think celebrities are not affected by a situation like this because they make a lot of money at once and can live through this. However, it is not true she added, further saying that many of her payments are pending, many projects are on hold and she herself has been suffering from financial issues, but cannot help it because of the current situation. Bhagyashree Mote then said that all one can do in a situation like this is stay home and let things get better.

Also Read: 'Strict, Short' COVID-19 Lockdowns Are Less Damaging For Global Economy: Study

She also stressed over the fact that people are not acting responsibly to a situation like this and now that the lockdown has been lifted, people have completely lost their minds. Speaking about the viral picture of people walking around the promenade of Marine Drive, she said that she was amazed to see the picture and there were so many people walking with no social distancing maintained.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging by the neck in his room in Bandra on Sunday; his death shocking the industry as well as the country. The Mumbai police is probing his death.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan Says He Has Done Nothing Of 'exceptional Genius' During COVID-19 Lockdown

Also Read: "COVID-19 Lockdown Compounded Our Woes," Say Victims Of IMA Ponzi Scam

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.