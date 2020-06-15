Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise: The Late Actor Shared Heartfelt Poems For His Mother

Recent reports have brought to fans the sad news about Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The actor, who was known for his effortless acting and versatile roles, left the entire film industry and his fans in shock with his untimely demise. The actor, a while back, had shared a heartfelt poem that was about his mother who had passed away when he was 16 years old.

'We both were wrong'

In a post that is no longer available online, Sushant Singh Rajput had shared a touching poem about his late mother. The actor had written "You promised you would be with me forever, And I promised you I would keep smiling no matter what. It seems we both were wrong mother..." The actor who had loved his mother a lot was very sad about his mother passing away and it had always left him blue, reportedly.

In Sushant Singh Rajput's last post on Instagram, one can see a monochrome picture of him and his mother. The late actor had also coined together a beautiful poem in the caption which said - "Blurred past evaporating from teardrops, Unending dreams carving an arc of smile. And a fleeting life, negotiating between the two..." The two poems that the actor shared online were a clear indication of how much the actor missed his mother and some much deeper hidden emotions.

Sushant Singh Rajput started his career with TV serials and then moved on to acting in films. He was famously known for his role in Pavitra Rishta for which he had won many awards. He then went on to star in movies like Kai Po Che, Shuddh Desi Romance, and many more. His most commendable work was in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, where he played the lead role of the Indian team cricket captain M.S. Dhoni. His last film Dil Bechara, is yet to be released and is a romantic drama. For now, this is the official statement on the actor's death:

It pains us to share that Sushant singh Rajput is no longer with us.

We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far.

We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief

