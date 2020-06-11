Amitabh Bachchan Says He Has Done Nothing Of 'exceptional Genius' During COVID-19 Lockdown

Amid the coronavirus induced lockdown, everyone was limited to the four walls of their homes. Even megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been at home, taking a break from his busy shooting schedule. He has been regularly sharing updates about his well-being and what he has been up to during this time. Big B recently said that he has not been productive during the lockdown period. Read on to know more:

Amitabh Bachchan on spending time in lockdown

Amitabh Bachchan's social media handles and his blog are widely popular among fans as the actor likes to share many details of his day to day life with them. Recently, the actor took to his blog to reveal that he has not been doing anything productive during the lockdown period. Amitabh Bachchan went ahead and mocked himself while adding that he has not done anything of “exceptional genius”.

Amitabh Bachchan even compared himself to William Shakespeare and Issac Newton. He explained how they came up with their biggest achievements while being isolated during pandemics. On the contrary, the actor added, he has not been very productive for the past few months.

The actor further added, “Shakespeare wrote three of his most important plays during the Great Plague in the 1600′s .. in isolation .. what would now be termed the ‘lockdown’ .. and the theory of gravity was discovered by Newton during the epidemic of 1665.. Genius dwells in the hearts of the locked in .. really ? I have been in isolation for the past three months and nothing of any exceptional genius has even whizzed past the moi .. !! (sic)”.

Amitabh Bachchan further went on to talk about how life will be different even if the pandemic induced lockdown comes to an end. While talking about a football match that he was watching, the actor added that it gave him the reality check. He spoke about how in the coming months, one will have to witness sports minus the fan-filled stadiums, speakers, and cheers that added to the feel of it.

He further wrote, “Watching a professional Football game today gave immediate referrals to the days to come .. empty Stadiums .. no fans no people at all .. just the Coach and Manager bench, masked in the team colours , which I thought was terribly obvious cliche .. giving fist bumps 👊👊 on each success .. no embraces .. no such contact at all .. striker and goal scorer , a tepid response and the empty Stadium filled with cut outs of an audience .. next .. speakers around the facility having recorded versions of crowds cheers and boos . We are changed .. we shall be changed .. we will be in alternate .. moods and modes .. and so ..vive la difference (sic)".

