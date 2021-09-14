'Bhavai': Pratik Gandhi-starrer Raavan Leela Gets A Name Makeover

Actor Pratik Gandhi rose to fame with his portrayal of Harshad Mehta in the web series Scam 1992. The actor has another upcoming project named Raavan Leela. The film's trailer, which was released on September 9, received much appreciation from the viewers and garnered over 10 million views in three days. However, after the audiences' request, the makers of the film changed its title to Bhavai.

The film's trailer saw an interesting blend of the present Indian society and the mythological Hindu saga. As the trailer hinted at the enactment of a love story of Raavan, the makers had to change the film's title. Talking about changing the title, director Hardik Gajjar revealed he is happy to honour his stakeholders' and audience's wishes. He further highlighted the response the film's trailer received and said, "good cinema is the need of the hour." He also claimed the film would entertain its viewers and hoped for receiving love from the viewers.

Pratik Gandhi-starrer Bhavai's trailer

The makers of the film recently dropped the official trailer of this Pratik Gandhi starrer. The trailer opens up in a village where a drama company is set to organise and perform their first Ramleela show. Pratik Gandhi's character Raja Ram Joshi seems excited to play the major role of Lord Rama. However, he ends up becoming Raavan. Raja Ram Joshi falls for a girl playing Sita in the skit. The trailer further shows the budding romance between the two during their theatre practice. The second half of the trailer becomes much intense as a conflict emerges against the lead's romance. The villagers become violent as they fail to draw the line between reel and real. The trailer also targets the fake religious beliefs that affect the thoughts and actions the villagers take against the couple.

The film stars Pratik Gandhi, Rajendra Gupta, Aindrita Ray, Abhimanyu Singh and Rajesh Sharma. This Hardik Gajjar directorial is being produced by Dhaval Jayantilal Gada, Parth Gajjar, Aksshay Jayantilal Gada, and Hardik Gajjar. It is being presented by Dr Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios. the film is set to hit the theatres on October 1, 2021.

Image: PR