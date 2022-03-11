'Bheemla Nayak' Box Office: Pawan Kalyan Film Completes 2 Weeks; Here's Its Total BO Tally

Bheemla Nayak has completed two weeks at the box office, and has put up an impressive total after breaking records during the first few days. Even on its 14th day at the ticket windows, the Pawan Kalyan-Rana Daggubati movie attracted footballs.

The action film is now chasing the Rs 200-crore-mark worldwide. Whether the movie hits this milestone would all depend on the performance of the movie in its third weekend. A factor that could play a part in this, would be the release of Baahubali star Prabhas' next film Radhe Shyam.

Bheemla Nayak 2-week box office collections till now

Bheemla Nayak's worldwide collections after the end of its 2-week run at the box office stood at around Rs 187-188 crore. This, as per a report on Filmibeat, was aided by collections of Rs 15 lakh in the Andra Pradesh-Telangana on Day 14, Thursday, taking the total collections in the Telugu-speaking belt to Rs 75.25 crore.

Till Wednesday, the total collections of the action film were Rs 186.47 crore, as per film industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan. As per the trend in collections, the movie was likely to earn less than Rs 1 crore worldwide on Thursday, as the collections on three previous days were around the Rs 1 crore-mark, from Rs 1.20 crore on Monday, Rs 1.07 crore on Tuesday to Rs 96 lakh on Wednesday.

#BheemlaNayak WW Box Office



Week 1 - ₹ 170.74 cr

Week 2

Day 1 - ₹ 3.38 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 4.23 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 4.87 cr

Day 4 - ₹ 1.20 cr

Day 5 - ₹ 1.07 cr

Day 6 - ₹ 0.98 cr

Total - ₹ 186.47 cr#PawanKalyan — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) March 10, 2022

It will need to put in a respectable total over the weekend to stand a chance to hit the Rs 200-crore mark, and it would be interesting to see if the film reaches the milestone.

Radhe Shyam to affect Bheemla Nayak run at the box office?

However, the film is likely to face competition from the latest release at the box office, Prabhas-Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam. Prabhas is appearing in a film after a gap of three years since the release of Saaho, and the actor has been expanding his reach from just Telugu audiences to 'pan-India' audiences since the grand success of Baahubali: The Conclusion. The movie is likely to attract significant number of footfalls in Telangana-AP region, but also across the other parts of India and the globe.