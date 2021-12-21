'Bheemla Nayak': Pawan Kalyan-starrer's Release Postponed; Check New Date

The upcoming film Bheemla Nayak starring actor-politician Pawan Kalyan in the lead is out from the Sankranthi 2022 race. The film that was earlier slated to release in January, is now postponed. The film is now slated to release theatrically on February 24, on Shivratri. The forthcoming film is directed by Saagar Chandra and written by Trivikram.

Apart from Pawan, the film also stars Rana Dagubbati in key roles. The film is the official remake of the Malayalam hit, Ayyapanum Koshiyum. The decision of the makers comes after SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus was slated to lock horns with the film. RRR starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn is slated to release on the big screens on January 7, 2022.

Veteran director Trivikram will be penning the screenplay and dialogues for the movie and Sithara Entertainments banner is bankrolling the film. The producers, wishing Rana on Twitter, tweeted, "Wishing a very Happy Birthday to our Raging DANIEL SHEKAR. Kalyan will play the eponymous character, while Rana will be seen as Daniel "Danny" Shekar. Actors like Samuthirakani and Nithya Menon will also appear in pivotal roles. Makers of the film released the film's foot-tapping track Lala Bheemla recently, which became an instant favourite among the audiences. The film's musical score has been taken care of by S Thaman, while cinematography and editing are performed by Ravi K Chandran and Naveen Nooli respectively.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, apart from Bheemla Nayak, Pawan Kalyan will also be seen in Hari Hara Veera Mallu that revolves around the life of criminal Veera Mallu and the backdrop of Mughals. While MM Keeravani has composed the music of the film, the film is set to have a theatrical release on April 29, 2022, in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi. Though the shooting of the film was supposed to begin in December, Pawan Kalyan is not done with shooting for his other venture Bheemla Nayak.

On the other hand, Rana Daggubati will next be seen in Venu Udugulla's Viraata Parvam, a romantic action thriller movie, which is set to be released on 31st December 2021. After Bheemla Nayak, Daggubati's upcoming project includes K Madhu's Marthanda Varma, which is a Malayalam period-drama movie. The movie will release on 28th February 2022. The movie showcases the glory of Marthanda Varma, the famous king of Travancore.

