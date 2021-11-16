'RRR', 'Bheemla Nayak', 'Radhe Shyam': Witness Clash Of These Big Telugu Flicks In January

The recent reopening of cinema halls has incentivised filmmakers to release their dream projects on the big screen, with the coming months witnessing big-budget and star-studded films shedding magic in theatres. From Bollywood, Hollywood to the regional cinema, movie buffs are in for a treat this festive season. Amid the back-to-back premieres, three Telugu flicks, namely RRR, Bheemla Nayak and Radhe Shyam are in for a big clash with their packed release dates in the first two weeks of January setting that stage for unparalleled entertainment.

Witness the theatrical clash of RRR, Bheemla Nayak and Radhe Shyam

RRR

Starting the series of releases in SS Rajamouli's RRR, which will showcase superstars Jr NTR and Ram Charan as Indian revolutionaries Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju respectively. What makes the film even more exciting is Alia Bhatt's appearance as Sita and Ajay Devgan's extended cameo appearance. The film which is slated to release on January 7, 2022, will soon commence promotional campaigns in full swing. Its recently released track Nacho Nacho has already grabbed the title of 'mass anthem'.

Bheemla Nayak

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan will share screen space with Baahubali star Rana Daggubati in Telugu action-thriller, Bheemla Nayak, which comes as the remake of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Directed by Saagar K Chandra, the movie is slated to release on January 12, 2022. Kalyan will play the eponymous character, while Rana will be seen as Daniel "Danny" Shekar. Actors like Samuthirakani and Nithya Menon will also appear in pivotal roles. Makers of the film released the film's foot-tapping track Lala Bheemla recently, which became an instant favourite among the audiences.

Radhe Shyam

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's upcoming period drama Radhe Shyam will be released shortly after Bheemla Nayak, on January 14, 2021. Prabhas will be seen in the role of a Palmist named Vikramaditya romancing Prerana (Hegde). Makers have released the film's first lyrical video for Ee Raathale, promising a thrilling drama and romance quotient coupled with unexpected twists and turns in the film. The period drama, which is set in Europe in the 70s, also stars Krishnam Raju, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Bhagyashree. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3DNiJrqW_U8

