Bhoot Uncle Tussi Great Ho Cast: Raj Babbar Makes A Comeback & Jaya Prada's Punjabi Debut

Bhoot Uncle Tussi Great Ho is an upcoming Punjabi movie, which is written and directed by KC Bokadia. The project was announced on August 25 through the Instagram account of Bokadia, who also shared other details about the movie and its poster. Wondering who all will be a part of the movie’s cast? Read along to know the actors from the Punjabi industry that will feature in it.

Bhoot Uncle Tussi Great Ho Cast

Raj Babbar

Actor turned politician Raj Babbar is set to make a comeback after 5 years with this upcoming horror flick. He was last seen on-screen in the Arjun Kapoor starrer Tevar and prior to that in Bullett Raja. He made his debut in 1977 with the movie Kissa Kursi Ka and then went onto pursue a political career in 1989.

Jaya Prada

Jaya Prada is all set to make a Punjabi debut with the film Bhoot Uncle Tussi Great Ho. The actor turned politician was one of the most sought after and influential actors from the '70s through the 90s. She joined teh Telugu Desam Party and pursued a career in politics starting 1994.

Gurpreet Singh Waraich

Waraich who is popularly known as Gurpreet Ghuggi plays the lead role in the horror movie. The actor who is also a comedian and politician is popular both in Punjabi as well as Hindi cinema. His career began with shows including Ronak Mela and Parchavein back in the 1990s. His work in his videos Ghuggi Junction and Ghuggi Shoo Mantar and the films Asa Nu Maan Watna Da, Carry On Jatta and Ardaas, got his critical as well as international recognition.

Karamjit Anmol

Anmol is an actor, comedian, singer and producer who is popular for his work in the Punjabi industry. His famous works include Laavaan Phere and Carry On Jatta 2 and the comedy theatres OMG !! Oh My God and Naughty Baba In Town. The actor received the PTC Best Comedian Of The Year in 2017 for Main Teri Tu Mera.

Kulwinder Singh Gill

The actor who is popularly known as Guggu Gill will also be a part of the Punjabi horror flick. Gill has been a part of the Punjabi industry since the 1990s; when he and Yograj Singh were the leading actors in the industry. He made his debut with a minor scene in the movie Putt Jattan Da and has also starred and played popular roles in Jatt Jeona Morh, Truck Driver, Badla Jatti Da and Jatt Te Zameen.

Rana Ranbir Singh

Rana started his career in the 2000s with comedy shows including Jugnu Mast Mast and Naughty No. 1. Singh also featured in Chitta Lahoo and Parchavain and hosted the Zee Punjabi show Excuse Me Please. The actor has also done several theatres plays one of which is Khetan Da Putt.

The movie will also star Rana Jang Bahadur and Satwant Kaur will also star in the movie in supporting roles.

