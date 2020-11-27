Jaya Prada All Set To Make Punjabi Debut With KC Bokadia's 'Bhoot Uncle Tussi Great Ho'

Veteran actor Jaya Prada is all set to make her Punjabi acting debut with KC Bokadia’s Bhoot Uncle Tussi Great Ho. After playing many memorable roles in Hindi and Telugu cinema, Jaya has been continuing to act in the movies. She will be seen playing an important role in the Punjabi movie. The movie is scheduled for release next year.

Jaya Prada to make her Punjabi acting debut

The actor-turned-politician Jaya Prada will be seen sharing the screen with Raj Babbar. This movie will also mark Raj Babbar's comeback as he has been off the screen for quite a time now. Currently, the movie has gone on floors and will be hitting the theatres next year. The horror-comedy movie will also be featuring Nav Bajwa, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Guggu Gill, Karamjit Anmol, Rana Ranbir, Rana Jung Bahadur and Satwant Kaur. It is directed and produced by KC Bokadia.

The music is composed by Gurmeet Singh and dialogues are written by Rashpal Pali. Prakash Jha will be editing the movie. The movie is currently being shot in various parts across Punjab.

The first look of the Punjabi movie has been released. Actor Gurpreet Ghuggi took to his Instagram handle and shared the first look of the movie. In the poster, an isolated mansion is seen in the dark, surrounded by creepy trees. Recently, actor Nav Bajwa shared a picture from the sets of Bhoot Uncle Tussi Great Ho. In the picture, Raj Babbar and Nav Bajwa are seen having a discussion wearing a mask amid the ‘new normal’.

Jaya Prada is popular for her roles in Anthuleni Katha, Seeta Kalyanam, Sargam, Kaamchor, Sharaabi, Singoor, Thandedaar, Devadoothan, Pranayam and many more. Alongside Hindi cinema, she has prominently worked in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali and Marathi movies. She has been awarded Filmfare Awards South three times, Rajiv Gandhi Awards and Nandi Awards. In the year 1994, she decided to quit the movie industry and entered politics by joining Telugu Desam Party. The 58-year-old actor has been a Member of Parliament from 2004 to 2014.

Image Source: Jaya Prada Instagram

