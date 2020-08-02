Jaya Prada Condoles Amar Singh's Death, Remembers Him As Her Political Guide & Godfather

Rajya Sabha MP and former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh passed away on August 1 at a hospital in Singapore. Actress-turned-politician Jaya Prada took to Twitter and expressed her sorrow over the demise of the Rajya Sabha MP. The BJP member remembered Singh as a great politician who would consider suffering of others as his own sorrow. Recollecting the time when the two worked together in the Samajwadi Party, Jaya Prada said Singh was her political guide and godfather, who supported her throughout.

The former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh (64) passed away on August 1 at a hospital in Singapore. Singh had been was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Singapore for the past six months and had earlier undergone a kidney transplant in 2013.

"I am deeply saddened to hear of the demise of Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singhji. Thakur Amar Singh was a politician as well as a social figure, he considered the suffering of others as his own sorrow. He played an important role in Indian politics, which no one can fulfill," Jaya Prada said in a tweet.

"I pray to God for the peace of his soul. I am with his family in this hour of grief. May God give us the strength to bear this suffering", she said in another tweet.

The two worked together in the Samajwadi Party and even formed their own party in 2011 Rashtriya Lok Manch. The party fielded candidates in 360 of the 403 seats in Uttar Pradesh in the 2012 assembly polls however did not win a single seat.

राज्यसभा सांसद अमर सिंह जी के निधन की खबर सुनते ही मुझे गहरा दुख पहुंचा है। ठाकुर अमर सिंह एक राजनेता के साथ-साथ सामाजिक व्यक्ति थे, वह दूसरों के दुख को अपना दुख समझते थे। भारतीय राजनीति में उनकी महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका रही, जिसकी पूर्ति कोई नहीं कर सकता है। pic.twitter.com/kwalkCOmLd — Jaya Prada (@realjayaprada) August 1, 2020

Amar Singh's political career

Amar Singh was elected to the Rajya Sabha four times - in 1996, 2002,2008 and 2016. He held several posts on several parliamentary commissions since then but was most known as Samjawaj Party's go-to man for swinging political support to SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav in Delhi. However, his relation with Akhilesh was strained over the last few years.

He rose to fame when he saved the UPA-1 government by pledging support of 39 MPs when it was reduced to a minority as CPI withdrew its support to the coalition over the proposed Nuclear Accord with the United States. Moreover, Singh had also managed to talk Mulayam Singh Yadav against supporting UPA-1's coalition in the beginning when Dr. Manmohan Singh had been named Prime Minister.

