Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Grand Finale: Top 5 Contestants, Episode Live Streaming & More Details

The fifth installment of Bigg Boss Telugu is coming to an end, with fans eagerly waiting to see who takes the trophy home after months of intense drama and controversies. Hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, the show's finale is all set to commence today, December 16 and will reportedly be graced by 83 stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh as well as Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt, who'll be promoting their magnum opus RRR.

The show's top 5 finalists VJ Sunny, Manas, Sreerama Chandra, Siri Hanmanth, and Shanmukh have survived almost 106 days in the house, with the buzz on social media suggesting that Sunny has garnered the maximum votes. Continue reading to know more about the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 finale, which premieres tonight at 6 pm.

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Grand Finale

Ahead of the star-studded night, Star Maa released a promo featuring Nagarjuna Akkineni, where the actor invited fans to witness the "power-packed entertainment". Fans have also been trending the BBTeluguGrandFinale hashtag on all social media platforms. Along with the promo, the channel's official Twitter handle wrote, "My dear #StarMaa viewers, Today is the Biggest day for the world's biggest reality show #BiggBossTelugu. We invite you to the #BiggBossTelugu5 Grand Finale today at 6:00 PM. Let's witness the POWERPACKED evening together. Update your excitement using #BBTeluguGrandFinale."

Telugu channel Star Maa will air the grand finale on Sunday, December 19, 2021, from 6 pm. The episode will also be available on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. Former contestants of the season will also take to the stage to deliver stunning performances.



According to Pinkvilla reports, Brahmastra duo Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will also grace the event along with SS Rajamouli, who's presenting the film's Telugu version. The duo has already shot for their part, and makers are set to reveal their promo anytime soon.

