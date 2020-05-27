Bigg Boss Telugu Star Ali Reza Excited As He Returns To Hometown Hyderabad, Shares Video

During the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, many people were stuck in different parts of the world. As the country shifted to fewer restrictions since the past few days, many people including celebrities have been returning to their hometowns. The latest one to be added to the list is Bigg Boss Telugu fame, Ali Reza.

Ali Reza returns home

Bigg Boss Telugu fame Ali Reza was stuck in Mumbai since the past few months. He was in the city when the lockdown came into force leaving him miles away from his home. Recently, as a few restrictions were eased and road travel was opened, the actor got back home.

Ali Reza even took to social media to showcase his happiness as he journeyed to his home in Hyderabad. In the uber-cool video, the Bigg Boss Telugu star is seen taking a break alongside the highway. Dressed in a casual t-shirt and denim pants, Ali Reza is seen captioning the video as, “Hyderabad Meri Jaan”.

Take a look at Ali Reza’s video here

However, Ali Reza is not the only one to be back on the road journey to their homes. Adirindhi host, Bhanu Sri also took to her social media to share with her fans that she is going back to her home. The actor was stuck in Hyderabad since the last two months will finally get back to her loved ones.

Bigg Boss Telugu star Ali Reza also spoke about how he missed his family on Eid a few days ago. The actor spoke about how the festival has always been a quiet celebration for him. However, this year around, he has been missing his extended family back in Hyderabad.

While talking about how he usually spends Eid, Ali Reza added that every year after their morning prayer rituals, the family would gather at a cafe in Hyderabad and talk about things over cups of tea. The Bigg Boss Telugu star spoke how usually they have a feast for lunch after which the cousins gather together. Ali Reza added how the entire family looks forward to this gathering every year. He also added that this year, Eid was incomplete without the festival delicacies.

This year, however, Ali Reza is maintaining his diet and fitness even on Eid. He kickstarted his day with a cup of black coffee and responded to all the wishes. He also spoke about how he was not able to purchase any new clothes this Eid too.

