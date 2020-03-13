Is Mahesh Babu Hosting The Fourth Season Of 'Bigg Boss Telugu'?

Bigg Boss Telugu is one of the biggest and most popular shows on Telugu television. So, it only makes sense for the showrunners to seek out a host that is just as popular and beloved as the show itself. According to the latest reports, the makers of Bigg Boss Telugu might be trying to rope in Mahesh Babu as the host for their fourth season.

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 to be hosted by superstar Mahesh Babu?

The very first season of Bigg Boss Telugu was hosted by actor Jr. NTR. Unfortunately, he was unable to return as the host for season two and was replaced by Nani. Finally, the third season for Bigg Boss Telugu was hosted by the massively popular superstar Nagarjuna. However, according to reports, Nagarjuna will not be returning for the next season of Bigg Boss Telugu.

As of now, the showrunners are still hunting for the next host of Bigg Boss Telugu. Previous reports claimed that the makers were trying to convince Jr. NTR to return as the host of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4. However, according to the latest rumours, Jr. NTR rejected the offer and will not be returning to the show.

The reports also state that the showrunners are now trying to get superstar Mahesh Babu as the host for the next season. According to the same reports, Mahesh Babu is apparently interested in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 and is currently signing a deal with the makers. However, none of these reports has been confirmed, as neither Mahesh Babu nor the showrunners have made any official announcement. The rumours also claim that Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 will have a completely different format to the previous seasons.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen on the big screen in the action-comedy film, Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film was directed by Anil Ravipudi and released on January 11, 2020. Alongside Mahesh Babu, the movie also starred Rashmika Mandanna, Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj and Rajendra Prasad in prominent roles.

