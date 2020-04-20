Devoleena Bhattacharjee Adopts Two Families For A Month Amid Coronavirus Pandemic Crisis

Bigg Boss 13's Devoleena Bhattacharjee has adopted two families for a month amid COVID-19 crisis and has donated money for their food and groceries. Read on

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Bigg Boss 13's Devoleena Bhattacharjee has extended her hand by offering help to the lesser privileged and needy during the Coronavirus lockdown in the country. The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actor has reportedly adopted two families for a month is offering them support during this crucial period of crisis. Read on to know-

Devoleena Bhattacharjee adopts 2 families amid pandemic

By the looks of a screenshot shared by a fan on social media, Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s donation news has been circulating online. The tweet read- "Thank youuuu so much @Devoleena_23 for Adopting 2 families for 1 month Nd Donating Money for Thier food & groceries ...This will be the best bihu gift for your Assam fans God bless you @Devoleena_23." While the first screenshot showed a successful donation tickmark, the other gave a glimpse of the amount transferred by Devoleena. The picture shows that Bhattacharjee has made a donation of Rs 4400 to the Akshaya Patra Found. Take a look. 

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Devoleena had also helped a pregnant woman who was in need of a rare blood group amid COVID-19 outbreak. As per reports, the sister-in-law of the woman had tweeted saying that she contacted Devoleena to discuss the matter and Bhattacharjee arranged for someone who could donate the blood. She has also shared a picture of the newborn. 

