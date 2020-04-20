Devoleena Bhattacharjee Adopts Two Families For A Month Amid Coronavirus Pandemic Crisis

Bigg Boss 13's Devoleena Bhattacharjee has extended her hand by offering help to the lesser privileged and needy during the Coronavirus lockdown in the country. The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actor has reportedly adopted two families for a month is offering them support during this crucial period of crisis. Read on to know-

Devoleena Bhattacharjee adopts 2 families amid pandemic

By the looks of a screenshot shared by a fan on social media, Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s donation news has been circulating online. The tweet read- "Thank youuuu so much @Devoleena_23 for Adopting 2 families for 1 month Nd Donating Money for Thier food & groceries ...This will be the best bihu gift for your Assam fans God bless you @Devoleena_23." While the first screenshot showed a successful donation tickmark, the other gave a glimpse of the amount transferred by Devoleena. The picture shows that Bhattacharjee has made a donation of Rs 4400 to the Akshaya Patra Found. Take a look.

Also Read | KRK lovingly wishes 'babe' Devoleena Bhattacharjee, causing fans to root for '#KamLeena

Also Read | Bengali New Year wishes by Pooja Banerjee, Tina Datta, Devoleena Bhattacharjee & others

Thank youuuu so much @Devoleena_23 for Adopting 2 families for 1 month Nd Donating Money for Thier food & groceries ...

This will be the best bihu gift for your Assam fans

God bless you ❤️🙌 @Devoleena_23 pic.twitter.com/CdhQ8Ffl9v — Veera kunapareddy🦋 (@veerakunaparedy) April 14, 2020

Also Read | Devoleena Bhattacharjee Expresses Desire To Work With Sidharth Shukla In Music Video

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Devoleena had also helped a pregnant woman who was in need of a rare blood group amid COVID-19 outbreak. As per reports, the sister-in-law of the woman had tweeted saying that she contacted Devoleena to discuss the matter and Bhattacharjee arranged for someone who could donate the blood. She has also shared a picture of the newborn.

Can't express how much we owe to u @Devoleena_23& @veerakunaparedy

Yesterday my brother's wife was admitted in hospital for delivery at that time she needed O- ve blood group.blood wasn't available in hospital. It's Quite impossible to get that because of during lock down (1/3) pic.twitter.com/yclQaoEZaA — Ramya123 (@Ramya_Devoleena) April 5, 2020

I contacted Devoleena helping hands Veera has responded and he contacted her relatives &friends from there

Finally we got the donor who's your fan from Chennai

Amidst the lock down

He walked bare foot 10 Kms to gave blood to my sister in law

He reached at the right time (2/3) — Ramya123 (@Ramya_Devoleena) April 5, 2020

Also Read | Coronavirus: 250 prisoners to be shifted from Tihar and Rohini jails to Mandoli prison

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.