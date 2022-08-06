BJP Leaders Honour Madhavan, Narayanan As They Attend 'Rocketry' Screening At Parliament

BJP leaders attended a special screening of the critically-acclaimed biographical drama film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect on Friday. As per a report by ANI, the screening took place at the Parliament. Union Minister of Sports, Youth Affairs and Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur lauded the R Madhavan-starrer film and compared it to Godfather as he said, "Godfather was the movie that had a 9.2 rating, Rocketry too has achieved the same feat."

Delhi | BJP leaders attend a special screening of film 'Rocketry' at Parliament



Godfather was the movie that had a 9.2 rating, Rocketry too has achieved the same feat: Union Minister for I&B, Anurag Thakur pic.twitter.com/HMRCYmmk8P — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022

As per the pictures shared online, the film's screening was also attended by the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs of India, Pralhad Joshi, President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, JP Nadda, Minister of I&B, Minister of Textiles, Commerce and Industry and Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Piyush Goyal and and film's producer Vijay Moolan. R Madhavan plays the role of former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist Dr Nambi Narayanan in the film and the duo was also seen at the screening. They were felicitated with bouquets and shawls.

More on Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

Actor R Madhavan is currently riding high on the acclaim for Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which was released in theatres on July 1 and won much appreciation from fans as well as critics. Madhavan stepped into the shoes of Nambi Narayanan who was falsely accused of espionage and arrested in 1994 for leaking sensitive information related to India’s space developments to foreign representatives.

Narayanan has since managed to clear his name and has even been awarded compensation, but not before the passage of a tremendous amount of time that has proved damaging to not only him but also India's space pursuits.