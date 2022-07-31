Actor R Madhavan is currently basking in the success of his latest film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. While the movie did not meet its desired numbers, it received a lot of critical acclaim. As the film has now arrived on OTT platform Voot, R Madhavan as well as former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan recently met legendary actor Rajinikanth and received his warm wishes.

Taking to his Instagram handle, R Madhavan recently shared glimpses from his meet with legendary star actor Rajinikanth. The first video saw Maddy being honoured by Rajinikanth as the latter wrapped a shawl around him. Madhavan also took blessings of Annaatthe star by touching his feet. Later, Rajinikanth also offered the ISRO scientist Nambi Narayan a green and golden coloured shawl and shared smiles with him.

In the caption, R Madhavan penned how he would always remember the moment that he shared with Rajinikanth and Nambi Narayanan. The actor wrote, "We got the blessings from a one-man industry & the very Legend himself, in the presence on another Legend .. it’s a moment etched for eternity." He further thanked Rajinikanth for his affection and wrote, "Thank you for your kindest words and affection Rajnikanth sir." "This motivation has completely rejuvenated us. We love you as does the world," the actor added.

R Madhavan celebrates Rocketry success with Nambi Narayanan

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect arrived in cinemas earlier this month on July 1. As the film received positive reviews from not only the viewers but also critics, R Madhavan had a short celebration with Nambi Narayanan and his family. Taking to his social media handle, the Decoupled star shared a picture from the celebration along with a sweet note.

He wrote, "When the success translates to Happiness and the whole family celebrates together. The true meaning of this photo will only be realized by those who know Nambi sirs family and what they went thru. For me - Mission accomplished with gods grace."

When the Success translates to Happiness and the whole family celebrates together.The true meaning of this photo will only be realized by those who know Nambi sirs family and what they went thru.For me - Mission accomplished with gods grace 🚀🚀❤️❤️🙏🙏 ⁦@NambiNOfficial⁩ pic.twitter.com/FYYXe4W8Uj — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) July 20, 2022

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect follows the controversial life of former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, who is known for developing the Vikas rocket engine. The film is not only led but also helmed by R Madhavan.

Image: Instagram/@actormaddy