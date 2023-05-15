BoyapatiRAPO Teaser: Ram Pothineni Sports A Rugged, Intense Look In Action Drama

Boyapati Srinu has unveiled the highly anticipated first look teaser of actor Ram Pothineni’s upcoming film, BoyapatiRAPO. The release of the first look teaser has created a frenzy among fans, who have flooded social media with their excitement and approval. The official twitter handle of the production house of BoyapatiRAPO shared the first look teaser of the film and wrote, “Mass Madness is HIGH, Rampage is High & #BoyapatiRAPO is High❤️‍🔥🤙 𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐓𝐡𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 Blasted⚡💥”

The first look teaser showcases Ram Pothineni in a rugged and intense avatar, exuding charisma and power. With a brooding expression and a fiery backdrop, the poster perfectly captures the essence of Ram Pothineni’s look. The image has struck a chord with fans, who have been eagerly waiting for a glimpse into the project.

Boyapati Srinu, known for his knack for delivering high-voltage action entertainers, collaborated with Ram Pothineni for the first time, raising expectations for the film. Srinu’s previous works, such as Legend and Sarrainodu, have garnered immense popularity and praise for their action-packed narratives and larger-than-life performances. The release of the first look has intensified the anticipation surrounding BoyapatiRAPO. Fans have taken to social media platforms, hailing the teaser and expressing their excitement for the film. Hashtags related to the film have been trending, showcasing the massive fan following that both Boyapati Srinu and Ram Pothineni command.

Ram Pothineni Work Front

In terms of his professional endeavors, Ram Pothineni has his focus set on the upcoming movie Double iSmart, scheduled to hit theaters on March 8, 2024. Double iSmart serves as a continuation of the film iSmart Shankar and is both directed and written by Puri Jagannadh. Produced under the Puri Connects banner, the film will be released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. Further details regarding the cast and technical crew will be announced at a later date. As fans eagerly await further updates about BoyapatiRAPO the first look teaser has undoubtedly served as a solid teaser, leaving them craving for more.