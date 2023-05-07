Kushi Song Teaser: Vijay Deverakonda Is Smitten By Samantha Ruth Prabhu | Watch

Vijay Deverakonda recently took to his social media handles to share a glimpse of the first song from his upcoming film Kushi. While the full song will release on May 9, the teaser has been released by makers today (May 7). The Arjun Reddy actor will be starring opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu in this romantic drama.

Sharing the teaser, the Geetha Govindam actor wrote, "Kushi ❤️1st song. Full song out on May 9." As soon as the actor released the teaser of the track, his fans took to the comments section to post their reactions. A fan wrote, "Excited MANNN sooo muchhh (sic)," while another fan commented, "Music awesome. I Love you sooooooo much my man. Waiting for full song (sic)."

The teaser of the Kushi song opened with Vijay standing atop a cliff with open arms. In the next scene, he could be seen grooving to the Hesham Abdul Wahab's musical in a casual outfit with a bright smile on his face. Soon after, the camera panned towards Samantha who was seen offering prayers. After a while, Vijay could also be seen glancing at the actress while sitting next to her. The teaser ended with the title of the movie flashing on the screen. Check the teaser below.

More about Kushi

Kushi is an upcoming Telugu-language movie starring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in lead roles. This romantic comedy film is helmed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on September 1, 2023. The star cast of the film also includes Jayaram, Murali Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Srikanth Iyengar, and more. The plot of the film revolves around an army officer who falls in love with a Kashmiri girl.