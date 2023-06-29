Bro Teaser: Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej's Chemistry Is Hard To Miss

Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej's upcoming film Bro is one of the highly anticipated movies of this year. The uncle and nephew combo has teamed up for an unmissable comic timing on screen. Recently, the makers released the teaser of the film which gave a sneak peek into the storyline.

3 things you need to know

The teaser highlighted the chemistry between Sai Dharam Tej and Pawan Kalyan.

Bro is scheduled to release on July 28, 2023.

The movie is directed by Samuthirakani.

Makers unveil the teaser of Bro

Power star Pawan Kalyan and his nephew Sai Dharam Tej are all set to grace the big screens with their upcoming film Bro. Recently, the makers released the teaser which offered a glimpse into the narrative of the film. The teaser showcased the two actors sharing the screen throughout the time. Meanwhile, the music added by Thaman S added to the intensity of the scenes and enhanced the visuals overall.

Here is the FUN WITH SOME LOGIC let us give it to our #TIME TO take it high #BroTeaser is here #Bro 🔊♥️🎧💃🎧🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁



Enjoy here for some super fun 🩵🍭💃https://t.co/hO7qQ9wLlO — thaman S (@MusicThaman) June 29, 2023

Pawan Kalyan was seen playing the role of a deity or God of Time and Sai Dharam Tej was seen portraying the character of Markandeyulu aka Mark. The director of Bro took inspiration from the Tamil version of the film titled Vinodhaya Sitham and gave a funny twist to make it an entertaining movie. The star cast of the film includes Priya Prakash Varrier, Subbaraju, Brahmanandam, Ketika Sharma, and others.

Hint about the storyline of Bro

The story of film revolves around a man who is quite arrogant and is given a second chance in life to make certain amends in his life after his death. The film is helmed by Samuthirakani and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad. Meanwhile, the music is composed by Thaman S and it is his third collaboration with Telugu star Pawan Kalyan.