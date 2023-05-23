Sai Dharam Tej Introduces His Character Mark In Pawan Kalyan Starrer Bro

Sai Dharam Tej and Pawan Kalyan are set to appear in the upcoming film, Bro. The Samuthirakani directorial is soon to be finished with its production phase, and more details are yet to surface. After Pawan Kalyan’s first look was revealed in an earlier poster for Bro, Sai Dharam Tej's look in the movie has been revealed as well.

In the new character poster, which was shared on social media, Sai Dharam Tej was dressed in an all-white outfit. His character stood against a cloudy background and a clock ticking behind him. The Virupaksha actor is going to play the role of Markandeyulu or shortly referred to as Mark. Taking to Twitter, Sai Dharam Tej wrote, “Here's MARK aka Markendeyulu from #BroTheAvatar. One of the very few characters I closely relate & reflect on. His is a journey of everyone of us. He has just begun with #IntroducingMark and you'll love him more as we go. Need all your love & blessings.” He also posted a link of a trailer as well.

Here's MARK aka Markendeyulu from #BroTheAvatar 🤗

▶️ https://t.co/KideXYFp8V



One of the very few characters I closely relate & reflect on.

His is a journey of everyone of us.

He has just begun with #IntroducingMark and you'll love him more as we go.



— Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) May 23, 2023

Everything to know about Bro

Bro, otherwise known as Bro The Avatar, is an upcoming film featuring actors Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej. Other stars who will be seen in the film are Ketika Sharma, Rohini, Brahmanandam, Tanikella Bharani, Subbaraju, Raja Chembolu and Priya Prakash Varrier. It is the first collaboration between Pawan Kalyan and his nephew Sai. The film is still under production and is slated to release on July 28, 2023. Bro is written and directed by Samuthirakani.

The screenplay and dialogues for the film have been written by Trivikram. TG Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibhotla are co-producers, along with the production house People Media Factory. The music of Bro has been made by the popular Telugu and Tamil composer S Thaman.