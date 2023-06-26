Emraan Hashmi Joins Sets Of Pawan Kalyan Starrer OG As Makers Complete Half The Shoot

Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film OG is making steady progress despite the Telugu star's political commitments. The makers recently announced that 50 percent of the shooting is complete. The third schedule of the film, which took place in Hyderabad, has wrapped up. This is a significant milestone for the makers. The announcement was made by the film’s production team through their social media platforms, generating excitement among fans.

3 things you need to know

Pawan Kalyan starrer OG will reportedly release on Christmas weekend this year.

It will be an out-and-out action film.

In the latest schedule, Emraan Hashmi also shot some scenes.

3 key schedules in OG filming complete

Having already filmed in Mumbai and Hyderabad, the makers of OG shared that three key shooting schedules are now complete. In a tweet, they wrote, "Action, epicness, and drama! Three schedules completed and dusted, making significant progress. #OG has reached the halfway mark of the shoot. Exciting weeks lie ahead!" Along with this statement, they shared a group photo featuring the entire team, excluding the Power Star and his heroines.

(Makers of OG shared an updated of shooting OG | Image: DVV Entertainment/Twitter)

(Emraan Hashmi on OG set | Image: DVV Entertainment)

Reportedly, due to Pawan Kalyan’s involvement in his political campaign Varahi Vijaya Yatra for the coming elections in Andhra Pradesh, certain scenes not featuring the actor were shot during this schedule. Additionally, pivotal scenes involving Emraan Hashmi, who recently came on board as a cast member, were also filmed. Reportedly, if Pawan Kalyan allots another 15 days for shooting in August, his portions in the film will be complete.

Sujeeth returns to director's chair after Saaho

OG is directed by Sujeeth, known for helming the 2019 action film Saaho, starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor. Alongside Pawan Kalyan, the film will feature Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, Sriya Reddy and Priyanka Arul Mohan. While the plot details remain under the wraps, the film is expected to be an action entertainer, featuring Pawan Kalyan in his element.

The technical team behind OG includes cinematographer Ravi K Chandran and music composer S Thaman, who has delivered chart-topping hits.

Last, Pawan Kalyan featured in Bheemla Nayak (2022) Apart from OG, he is set to star in the Telugu remake of the Tamil film Vinodhaya Sitham, titled Bro, alongside Sai Dharam Tej. He is also collaborating with director Harish Shankar for Ustaad Bhagat Singh.