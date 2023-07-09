Bro The Avatar Actors Pawan Kalyan, Urvashi Rautela Pose Together, Photo Goes Viral

Pawan Kalyan is currently gearing up for his upcoming film, Bro The Avatar. The Telugu film, which is a remake of the Tamil movie Vinodhaya Sitham, will mark the first collaboration between Kalyan and his nephew Sai Dharam Tej. The movie also stars Urvashi Rautela. Recently, a photo of Kalyan with the actress went viral on social media. The two stars recently featured in the music video for the song My Dear Markandeya.

3 things you need to know:

Bro The Avatar is the Tollywood adaptation of Vinodhaya Sitham.

Samuthirakani, who directed the Tamil film, reprised his duties for Bro The Avatar.

The first single from the film, My Dear Markandeya, has already been released.

Pawan Kalyan and Urvashi Rautela’s viral picture

Kalyan and Rautela appeared together in a recent post shared by the actress on Twitter. She captioned the photo, “Euphoric to be your Sithra Manjari. Pawan Kalyan welcoming you on Instagram.” She further said that Bro The Avatar will release later this month on July 28. The picture featured Rautela in a yellow dress with blue fingernails. Meanwhile, Kalyan appeared in a grey T-shirt and a slight beard. See the picture here.

(A picture shared by Urvashi Rautela alongside Pawan Kalyan | Image: urvashirautela/Twitter)

Bro’s first single becomes a trailblazer

Composer S Thaman is carrying out the duties of making the film’s music. He shared the song on Twitter and referred to Pawan Kalyan as the “leader” of the film’s team. He further addressed Sai Dharam Tej as a “dearest brother” to him.

The song features both Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej. Urvashi Rautela also made a guest appearance in it and even danced alongside Dharam Tej. The 4-minute-long track featured high-energy music, hard-hitting dance steps and a whole lot of fun.