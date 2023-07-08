My Dear Markandeya: First Single From Pawan Kalyan Starrer Bro Is A Party Anthem

The Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej led Bro, has now released its first single. A lyrical video of the song, titled My Dear Markandeya, has been released on YouTube. Music composer Thaman S, took to his social media handles to share the announcement.

3 things you need to know

Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej are real life uncle-nephew respectively and will be seen working together in Bro.

The film is directed by Samuthirakani, who is also a national-award winning actor.

Bro is inspired from Tamil film Vinodhaya Sitham which had incidentally starred Samuthirakani.

Bro releases its first single



With the much-awaited entertainer gearing up for a July end release, the album seems to be now on its way to audiences to add to their curiosity. A four-minute plus lyrical video song was released featuring a party track. The video notably also features Urvashi Rautela in a cameo. Several stills through the video show Rautela shaking a leg with Sai Dharam Tej.



Music composer Thaman S, took to his Twitter handle to make the announcement in which he referred to Pawan Kalyan as the film team's "leader". He further referred to Sai Dharam Tej as his "dearest brother". Thaman S is the designated music composer for Bro.

Bro is inspired by Tamil film Vinodhaya Sitham

Bro is being directed by Samuthirakani, who also directed and acted in the Tamil version of it. What's more interesting is that the role which Pawan Kalyan is playing in Bro - the God of Time - is the same role Samuthirakani had starred in, in Vinodhaya Sitham. It will be interesting to see how Samuthirakani has directed Pawan Kalyan for a role that was formerly played by him. Bro is slated for a July 28 release. Besides Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej, the film also stars Ketika Sharma, Priya Prakash Varrier, Brahmanandam and Subbaraju.