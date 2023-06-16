Urvashi Rautela Ditches Glam Look, Opts For Muted Outfit

Urvashi Rautela is known for her glamorous and extravagant lifestyle. The actor's social media accounts are filled with photos and videos showcasing her glamorous avatar, which often grabs attention. However, this time, Urvashi surprised everyone with a completely different look.

3 things you need to know

Urvashi Rautela recently surprised everyone with a different airport look.

The actor will be portraying the iconic role of Parveen Babi in an upcoming biopic.

She has also recently appeared in the series Inspector Avinash.

Urvashi's fashion statement at Mumbai airport

On Thursday, Urvashi, who is known for her high-end fashion choices was spotted at Mumbai airport wearing a light, summery, traditional suit. Her ensemble were in the shades of pastel pink, which gave it a muted look. The actor chose a pink-coloured traditional suit that exuded elegance and grace. The suit was adorned with intricate detailing, showcasing her appreciation for fine craftsmanship. What caught everyone’s attention was the patka that she wore around her neck, bearing the words ‘Jai Shri Balaji’. Completing her ensemble with a pair of oversized sunglasses, Urvashi exuded grace and elegance.

When questioned by the paparazzi about her whereabouts, Urvashi revealed that she had just returned from a visit to Salasar Balaji, located in Salasar city within the Churu district of Rajasthan. The actress seemed delighted to share her religious pilgrimage experience.

Urvashi's religious avatar has received appreciation from her fans, who are used to seeing her in glamorous and stylish outfits. This change in her appearance has showcased her versatility and ability to pull off different looks effortlessly.

Urvashi Rautela returns from her spiritual pilgrimage

Urvashi Rautela visited Salasar Balaji temple in Rajasthan, which is dedicated to Lord Hanuman, the supreme devotee of Lord Shri Ram. The deity is depicted with a beard and moustache, making it the only temple where Lord Hanuman is worshipped in this unique form.

While Urvashi Rautela continues to make her mark in the glamour world, she recently made an exciting announcement regarding her film career. She revealed that she will be portraying the iconic role of Parveen Babi in an upcoming biopic. Having recently appeared in the series Inspector Avinash, Urvashi is also set to make her foray into Hollywood in the near future.