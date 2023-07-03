Carry On Jatta 3 Box Office Collection Day 3: Gippy Grewal Starrer Earns Rs 33.16 Crore

Sonam Bajwa and Gippy Grewal starrer Carry on Jatta 3 is off to a solid start at the box office after releasing on July 29. At this rate, it will soon emerge as the highest grossing Punjabi film in the post-pandemic era, leaving behind some of the biggest industry hits in recent times like Saunkan Saunkne, Kali Jotta and Godday Godday Chaa.

Carry on Jatta 3 has been doing better business than its previous installments.

The threequel released on the big screens on the occasion of Eid and is capitalising during its extended weekend run.

After seeing a slight dip on Friday, the collections bounced back on Saturday.

Carry on Jatta 3 collects well in Punjab

As per a report in Box Office India, most of the collections for Carry on Jatta 3 are coming from Punjab state. The local market responding well to the film is natural. The report stated that not just the audiences from prime cities like Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Amritsar are bringing in business, but small towns like Moga and Kotakpura are also contributing like never before.

Collections disheartening outside of Punjab

Carry on Jatta franchise was established in 2012 when the first film was released. The comedy series is director Smeep Kang and Gippy Grewal's brainchild. Even after the box office success of the 2018 sequel and the third installment in the franchise receiving initial good response at the box office, the collections outside of Punjab are minimal. As per the BOI report, out of the film's collections of Rs 13.25 nett in 3 days, Rs 2.25 were from outside Punjab.

The small contribution came in from Delhi and UP. As per trade estimates, it is expected that the film will wind up its extended first weekend collections at Rs 20 crore nett in India, give or take.

(Carry on Jatta 3 is doing well at the box office in India and abroad | Image: Taran Adarsh/Twitter)

As per the official release by the makers, Carry on Jatta 3's worldwide gross in 3 days stands at Rs 33.16 crore.

Carry on Jatta 3 performs better than its predecessors

Meanwhile, Carry on Jatta 3 has collected more than the previous two films in the series owing to its extended weekend run. Comparing the three-day collections, Carry on Jatta 3 emerged on top with Rs 13.25 crore, followed by Carry on Jatta 2, which grossed Rs 13.15 crore. The original film Carry on Jatta (2012) managed to earn Rs 2.05 crore in its opening weekend.