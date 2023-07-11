Case Against Dhanush, Aishwarya Rajinikanth Over VIP Poster Showing Him Smoking Dismissed

In 2014, Dhanush starred in Velaiyilla Pattathari, also known as VIP. The film was commercially successful and even got a sequel in 2017 which starred Kajol. However, it was not exempt from controversy and a court case against Dhanush, his then-wife, producer-director Aishwarya Rajinikanth and others was filed.

3 things you need to know:

A poster for VIP featured Dhanush smoking.

The case against the makers was filed at the Madras High Court in 2022.

It was filed on the basis of violating Section 5 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COPTA).

Update on VIP movie smoking case

Justice N Anand Venkatesh of the Madras High Court dismissed the case against Dhanush, Aishwarya and three others. The complainant, Cyril Alexander, had argued that the poster of VIP violated Section 5 of the COTPA Act, 2003. According to the section, it is prohibited to use any medium of advertisement for encouraging the consumption or promotion of cigarettes and other tobacco-related products.

(A poster for Dhanush's VIP where the actor was seen smoking a cigarette | Image: Twitter)

Dhanush, on the other hand, had countered the argument and said that the poster was not made with the intent of advertisement or promotion. Moreover, the poster came with disclaimers against the use of cigarettes and tobacco-related products, which is mandatory according to the CBFC guidelines.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh favours Dhanush

While elaborating on his decision, Justice Venkatesh said that the poster cannot be interpreted as an advertisement or promotion for tobacco products.

The court said that since no individual or their ventures are associated with the dissemination of such products, in either trade or contract, the case doesn’t fall under Section 5. Meanwhile, Dhanush, on the work front, is gearing up for his upcoming film, Captain Miller.