Dhanush’s Second Directorial Venture D50 Goes On Floors, First Look Poster Out

Dhanush is set to take the director’s seat for the second time with his next untitled project, being referred to as D50. The actor, on Wednesday, shared an update about his upcoming film with a poster on Twitter. The poster offers a glimpse of the actor's character, leaving his fans intrigued.

3 things you need to know

Dhanush will star in and direct the film.

The makers are yet to announce the rest of the cast.

The actor made his directorial debut in 2017.

Dhanush begins shooting for D50

Dhanush, on July 5, shared a poster on his Twitter handle that shows what appears to be the actor standing on a rock with his back to the camera. In the background, we can see factories and strokes of red. The national-award-winning star announced that he had begun shooting. "#D50 #DD2 Shoot begins @sunpictures. Om Namashivaya," read the caption.

(Dhanush shared this poster on Twitter | Image: Dhanush/Instagram)



D50 is Dhanush's second project as director

The actor made his debut as a director in 2017 with the film Pa Paandi, co-starring Revathi, Prasanna and others. Now, he is returning to the directorial seat after almost six years with D50. The film is written by the actor and produced by Sun Pictures. The makers are yet to share plot details or the release date.

Dhanush is ready for Captain Miller

Dhanush, meanwhile, is working on Captain Miller. A few days ago, the actor unveiled his look from his upcoming film, helmed by Arun Matheswaran. An action-packed drama set in the 1930s, it is currently in its final leg of shooting. The makers are yet to announce the release date, but you can expect it this year in theatres.

(A new poster of Captain Miller | Image: Dhanush/Instagram)

The actor will also be collaborating with his Raanjhanna director Anand L Rai, for a romantic flick titled Tere Ishq Mein. The makers are yet to unveil more details regarding the same.