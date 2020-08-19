'Chala Hava Yeu Dya' Star Shreya Bugde Celebrates Mother Nutan's Birthday

Chala Hava Yeu Dya actor Shreya Bugde recently celebrated her mother's birthday. On the occasion, the television star took to her official social media handle to post photos with her mother Nutan Bugde. Read more about this special event:

Shreya Bugde celebrates mother Nutan Bugde's birthday

On Wednesday, Augst 19, 2020, television and Marathi movie star Shreya Bugde took to her official social media handle and posted a few photos in the IG feed as well as the Instagram story section. In these photos, fans can see that Shreya Bugde is celebrating her mother's birthday. The IG stories feature the actor with her mother.

In the photo that the actor posted in her IG posts, fans can see that the house is decorated for the birthday celebrations and parties. A big 'Happy Birthday' sign is hanging by the wall, the room is filled with flowers and a cake with 'Mummi' written on it with cream can be seen in the photos posted by the Chala Hava Yeu Dya actor. There are pink roses and sunflowers present on the occasion of Shreya Budgde's mother, Nutan Bugde's birthday. Here is the Instagram post by the actor:

The Marathi actor captioned the photos saying, "My peace, My harmony, My happiness Happy birthday, mothership. Love u the mostest #momsmyworld 💓💓💓. @nutanbugde". This social media post has gone on to garner over 13 thousand likes from fans of Shreya Budge and Chala Hava Yeu Dya within one hour of its posting. Fans also flooded the comment section with birthday wishes for Bugde's mother.

Shreya Bugde is known for television shows like Thoda Hai Bas Thode Ki Zaroorat Hai, Majhe Mann Tujhe Jhale, and Chala Hawa Yeu Dya. She rose to fame after starring in Chala Hawa Yeu Dya. The show has gone on to become one of the top Marathi shows of the past decade. It enjoys a massive fan following. The show also features Kushal Badrike, Vinit Bonde, Bharat Ganeshpure, Bhau Kadam, Sagar Karande, and host Nilesh Sabale.

