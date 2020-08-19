Sushant Case Judgment Will Be Victory Of Truth: Ashoke Pandit Before SC's Rhea Plea Order

The Supreme Court will pronounce on Wednesday its verdict on actor Rhea Chakraborty's petition seeking transfer of investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case from Patna to the Maharashtra Police. Ahead of the verdict, filmmaker and activist Ashoke Pandit has said that he is sure that the voice of Sushant's family and millions will be heard by the Apex court.

'Victory of truth'

He asserted that the judgement will be in favour of the late actor. "This judgement will be the victory of truth," he added the hashtag #CBIForSSR- a campaign led by Republic Media Network.

I am sure the voice of #Sushants family & millions will be heard by #SupremeCourt today & the Judgement will be in favour of #JusticetoSushantSinghRajput. & #CBIForSSR .

This judgement will be the victory of truth. pic.twitter.com/ziLpzKkO6J — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) August 19, 2020

Similarly, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has shared a prayer. Taking to Twitter, Sushant's sister shared an image from Bhagwad Gita and wrote" ' Lead us from darkness to light'. The SC had on August 11 reserved its order in the case.

The single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy will pronounce the verdict around 11 am.

Former ASG Maninder Singh, appearing for the Bihar government, had submitted that Bihar CM had not interfered in the case and added that the recommendation for a CBI probe was based on the advice of the concerned authorities. "In Maharashtra, there may be political pressure but not in Bihar. What are we hiding in this case? The Maharashtra Police have not cooperated with the Bihar Police in this case," Maninder Singh had told the apex court.

Singhvi argues for Maharashtra govt

Senior lawyer Shyam Divan, appearing for Rhea Chakraborty, had raised questions over the manner in which the Bihar Police registered an FIR in the case and argued that the matter has no connection with the FIR registered in Patna. Appearing for the Maharashtra government, senior advocate Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi had submitted that the state has filed the detailed probe status report in a sealed cover.

"Can I transfer something that I don't own? Bihar government is extremely generous in transferring something that it has no jurisdiction in dealing with. Everything is in Mumbai. The father lives in Bihar and sister lives in Chandigarh," Singhvi had said questioning the Bihar government for recommending a CBI probe in the matter.

Rhea claims innocence

Claiming innocence in the case, Rhea Chakraborty had stated that her entire financial transactions are crystal clear and there is nothing incriminating against her and she is not involved in any way with respect to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The CBI has registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna. An FIR was registered in Patna on a complaint filed by KK Singh, Rajput's father, under sections related to abetment to suicide.

(With agency inputs)

