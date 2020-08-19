Richa Chadha Gets Innovative With A Mosquito Net, Posts A Stunning Picture

Actor Richa Chadha recently took to Instagram to share an intense picture of herself taken while being settled at home. She has mentioned that the main equipment in the picture is a mosquito net which has helped her give a unique effect to the click. The picture has been receiving a lot of love from the fans who loved the creativity in the picture and also compliment her look.

Richa Chadha’s unique picture

Richa Chadha recently took to social media to share an innovative picture of herself. In the picture posted, she can be seen looking through a net while staring deep into the camera. She can be seen wearing a floral dress with light makeup while her hair has been left open in a messy style.

Richa Chadha can be seen posing for the camera with her hands placed on the net while she looks into the camera with a slightly smoldering look on her face. She can also be seen resting her head on her hands while the picture is being taken. In the caption for the post, Chadha has revealed that she has clicked this picture with the help of a mosquito net aka Machardani.

In the comments section of the post, a number of people can be seen having a hearty laugh as they find the entire idea amusing. A few people have also lauded her creativity while speaking highly of the outcome that has been presented here. Most of her fans have used various emoticons to express their thoughts better. Have a look at a few of the comments on Richa Chadha’s unique picture here.

On the work front, Richa Chadha is expected to be seen in a political drama film, titled Madam Chief Minister. The plot of this film reportedly revolves around the Bahujan Samaj Party supremo, Mayavati, who is also the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. This film is being directed by Subhash Kapoor and stars Richa Chadha in the lead role. This film was expected to hit theatres in July 2020 but had to be pushed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

