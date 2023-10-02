Chandramukhi 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Film Inches Closer To ₹25 Crore Mark

Kangana Ranaut-Raghava Lawrence starrer Chandramukhi 2 made its theatrical debut on September 28. The film faced competition from The Vaccine War and Fukrey 3 at the box office. In spite of that, the movie has come closer to the mark of ₹25 crore.

3 things you need to know

Chandramukhi 2 is a sequel to the 2005 horror-comedy Chandramukhi.

The film marks Raghava Lawrence's dual role.

It has received mixed reviews from critics.

Chandramukhi 2 picks up pace

Released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, Chandramukhi 2 has amassed a decent total at the box office at the end of its four-day theatrical run. The Kangana Ranaut starrer raked ₹6.25 crore on its first Sunday, as per early estimates by Sacnilk. This takes the movie’s total to a humble ₹23.90 crore, at the domestic box office.

Telugu and Hindi versions each made 0.9 crore and 0.1 crore respectively, while the Tamil version brought in 4.05 crore rupees. It should be noted that since its release, Chandramukhi 2's Hindi box office total has not exceeded ₹1 crore. The movie has made a total of ₹23.90 crore so far, and it will shortly surpass ₹25 crore.

(Chandramukhi 2 released in theatres on September 28 | Image: IMDb)

Additionally, 46.79% of the seats in the Tamil version of the movie were occupied on Sunday. The evening shows of Chandramukhi 2 had the greatest recorded occupancy rate.

Three-way clash at the box office

Released on the same day, Chandramukhi 2, Fukrey 3 and The Vaccine War faced a three-way clash at the box office. Consequently, a comparison of the business of the three films is imperative. While Chandramukhi 2 has amassed a decent total, the film lags behind massively in comparison to Fukrey 3, which has earned ₹43.5 crore in four days, as per early estimates of Sacnilk.