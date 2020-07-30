'Most Eligilble Bachelor' Actor Akhil Akkineni's Net Worth Will Leave You Stunned; Read

Considered as one prominent names in the South Indian film industry, actor Akhil Akkineni delivered a wide range of successful movies in his illustrious career. Since his debut film, Akhil Akkineni has come a long way and has been a part of nearly eight blockbuster projects. Take a look at the actor’s detailed net worth as of 2020.

Akhil Akkineni's net worth

As per a report published in bioofy.com and Malayalam Cinema Today channel, Akhil enjoys a massive net worth of $85 million USD. When converted in rupees, Akhil Akkineni's net worth is around â‚¹636 crores. The actor is a graduate of the University of South Florida, College of Marine Science and Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in New York.

If the reports are to be believed, the actor charges â‚¹1 crore for each film. The actor reportedly owns a Land Rover, Mercedes Benz G63, BMW M5, Lamborghini and a Skoda Octavia. Reportedly, he also owns a palatial house in San Jose, California. Born in 1996, Akhil is the son of actors Nagarjuna Akkineni and Amala, the grandson of actor Nageswara Rao.

On the professional front

Akhil kickstarted his film journey with his father's production Sisindri, which is an Indian adaptation of the much-acclaimed Hollywood film, Baby's Day Out. Akhil's first film as a lead actor is V. V. Vinayak's Akhil: The Power of Jua. Produced by actor Nithin, Akhil began production in December 2014 and featured alongside fellow debutante actor Sayesha Saigal. The actor was last seen in Mr Majnu, which is directed by Venky Atluri and co-stars actor Niddhi Agerwal.

Meanwhile, his father, actor Nagarjuna Akkineni will also be seen with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan in the much-anticipated, Brahmastra. Starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh in the leading roles, Brahmastra is reportedly a three-part film and the first part is expected to hit the theatres in 2020. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the makers of Brahmastra have also managed to rope in South Indian actor Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in a prominent role. The movie is bankrolled by Karan Johar.

(Image credits: Akhil Akkineni Instagram)

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

