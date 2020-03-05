Akhil Akkineni Injured On The Sets Of 'Most Eligible Bachelor', Filming Halted

The filming for the Telugu movie, Most Eligible Bachelor, has currently been halted, as the lead actor, Akhil Akkineni, was injured on set. As reported by a popular Tamil entertainment portal, Akhil Akkineni injured his right elbow while shooting for a comical action scene.

A source close to Most Eligible Bachelor's production told the entertainment portal that Akhil Akkineni's right-hand elbow was swollen after the accident and he was advised a week’s rest by the doctors. Due to this, the shooting for Most Eligible Bachelor has been halted. The source also told the portal that Akhil Akkineni is currently recuperating at his home and he is expected to resume work after March 10, 2020.



Alongside Akhil Akkineni, Most Eligible Bachelor also stars Pooja Hegde, Aamani, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Jayaprakash and Pragathi in prominent roles. Pooja Hegde will play the female lead and Most Eligible Bachelor is also her first-ever project alongside Akhil Akkineni. In the film, Pooja Hegde will play the role of a comedian while Akhil Akkineni will portray an NRI.

Most Eligible Bachelor is directed by Bhaskar and is produced by Bunny Vas and Vasu Varma. The movie will be presented by Allu Aravind and its music will be given by Gopi Sundar. The film is set to release sometime in April of 2020, though a final release date has not yet been set.

As for Akhil Akkineni, his last few films were all duds and failed to impress at the box office. He last starred in the film Mr Majnu, which was a critical and commercial failure. Recent reports have also speculated that the actor will soon begin working alongside his brother, Akkineni Naga Chaitanya, and his father, Akkineni Nagarjuna, for a film scheduled to release in 2021.

