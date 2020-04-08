Akhil Akkineni Shares Important Message; Requests Fans To Not Celebrate His Birthday

Today Telugu actor Akhil Akkineni, son of superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna, has turned a year older. Every year his fans go on to celebrate his birthday with a lot of excitement. However, the actor recently shared a heart-warming message to all his fans asking them to not indulge in celebrating his birthday and has requested them to stay safe.

Yesterday, Akhil Akkineni took to Instagram to share a one-minute video of him talking to his fans. He told them that as he celebrates his birthday tomorrow and fans often go on to celebrate his birthday by having some big cake cutting ceremony and much more. However, he requested them that during a difficult time not to indulge in any kind of celebration and advised them to stay indoors and stay safe.

The actor also went on to reveal that he will not be releasing any new poster or teaser of his upcoming movie, Most Eligible Bachelor as it is his personal decision. He once again requested fans to stay with their family in these hard times and be a pillar of support to each other. He captioned the video saying “From the bottom of my heart.” Watch the video below.

As soon as Akhil Akkineni shared the video on his social media handle, fans went on to wish him in advance and also praised him for caring for his fans. Looking at the likes and comments it is quite evident that the actor enjoys a huge fan following. Check out a few comments from fans below.

On the work front

Akhil Akkineni’s upcoming film, Most Eligible Bachelor, is written and directed by Bhaskar and bankrolled by Bunny Vas and Vasu Varma. The film also stars Pooja Hegde in a lead role. As per reports, the film is expected to release in April 2020 but no announcement about the date has been made by the film’s officials.

