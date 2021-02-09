Chinmayi Sripaada Reacts To Deleted Scene From Vijay Chandrashekhar Starrer 'Master'

For the past few years, Chinmayi Sripaada has been fighting for the #MeToo victims and has been trying to bring them to justice. The Indian playback singer took to her Twitter handle and talked about Vijay Chandrasekhar's deleted scene from Master. The social activist shared the deleted scene that is doing the rounds on the Internet and expressed how glad she is that the director of the film wrote the scene.

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

Thalapathy Vijay Chandrasekhar's deleted scene

Vijay Chandrasekhar is garnering praises from fans and critics alike ever since his latest movie, Master released on OTT giant Amazon Prime. However, recently, the official handle of the OTT platform shared an exclusive deleted scene from the movie. The 4 minutes 40 seconds long scene shows how the parents of a victim girl are compelled to compromise with her molester to avoid further embarrassment.

The deleted scene shows that when JD, the lead character in the film, comes to know about the same, he takes the victim to the scene and asks the molesters to confess their crime. After pressuring the culprits, they confess that they indeed had committed the crime and that the girl was not at fault. Seeing the intensity of the crime, the mother of the culprit decides to call the police on her son.

Further, JD gives a speech about how girls are always blamed for the crimes committed against them. He further talks about how this mentality needs to change for the betterment of society. As a result, all the people standing with the patriarchal mindset are ashamed of themselves.

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

The deleted scene of Vijay Chandrasekhar in Master

So glad the director wrote this scene.

Someday the survivor will no longer be blamed for sexual harassment.

Until then we wait.

And keep speaking up despite Vairamuthus and Radha Ravis and MJ Akbars of the world. Not to mention everyone else that stands with molesters. https://t.co/uBDbe0opIR — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) February 7, 2021

In the movie, however, the scene is not shown, and pertaining to the context, Vijay is seen chasing the culprits in order to stop them from escaping. The movie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. It is unclear as to why was the deleted scene not included in the final version of the film.

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.