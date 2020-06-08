Chiranjeevi Starrer 'Acharya' Film's Budget Reduced Due To The Coronavirus Crisis?

A report published on an online portal revealed that the makers of Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya have decided to slash the production cost of the upcomer. According to the report, the delay in the shooting and the on-going lockdown has resulted in the budget cut of the movie. Acharya that also stars Kajal Aggarwal in a pivotal role marks the first association of Koratala Siva and Chiranjeevi.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that 40% of the shooting of the film is complete, and the shooting of the movie will resume after the lockdown ends. Acharya reportedly narrates the tale of a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who starts a reform. The film also features Ram Charan in a cameo. According to reports, Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi will also have a song that reportedly will be the highlight of the film.

Reportedly, Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi will also have a dance number in the Koratala Siva directorial. Acharya is slated to hit the marquee in 2021. The Koratala Siva directorial is bankrolled by Ram Charan under his banner Konidela Production Company.

Also Read | Kajal Aggarwal Walks Out Of Chiranjeevi Starrer 'Acharya' For A Big-budgeted Tamil Movie?

Also Read | Kajal Aggarwal's Manager Clears The Air, Reveals She Is Still A Part Of 'Acharya'

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi was last seen in Surender Reddy's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The movie, starring Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Nayanthara in the lead, narrates the tale of activist Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy from Andhra Pradesh. The movie released in 2019 reportedly collected Rs. 240 crores at the box office.

Also Read | Trisha Krishnan's Sweet Words For Chiranjeevi After Walking Out Of His Film, 'Acharya'

On the work front, Chiranjeevi will reportedly be seen in Saaho fame Sujeeth's next. The forthcoming film starring Chiranjeevi in the lead is reported to be the Telugu remake of Malayalam movie Lucifer. The Malayalam movie that had Mohanlal and Manju Warrier is a political-thriller that marked the directorial debut of Prithviraj. The Malayalam movie was reportedly one of the first Malayalam movies to earn Rs. 200 crores at the box office.

Also Read | Rajinikanth’s 'Annaatthe' And Chiranjeevi’s 'Acharya' To Clash On Pongal 2021?

Besides the upcomer, there are reports that Chiranjeevi is in talks with Venky Mama fame Bobby for next. The upcomer is reported to be a two-hero film, the reason for which, the makers are also keen on signing Rana Daggubati for the movie. Reports reveal that the makers of the upcomer are waiting for the lockdown to end to narrate the script to Chiranjeevi and Rana Daggubati. Following which, the makers are planning to start the pre-production work for the upcomer.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.