Kajal Aggarwal Walks Out Of Chiranjeevi Starrer 'Acharya' For A Big-budgeted Tamil Movie?

Kajal Aggarwal, last seen in Sudheer Varma's Ranarangam has reportedly signed a big-budgeted Tamil movie, the reason for which, the actor has walked out Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya. Interestingly, before Kajal Aggarwal, it was Trisha who walked out of the film due to the same reason. Reportedly, both the movies are expected to go on floors soon after the lockdown ends, and the clash of the dates in inevitable. Following which, Kajal decided to quit the Chiranjeevi starrer. However, the makers or the actor have not confirmed the news.

Acharya, starring Chiranjeevi in the lead, narrates the tale of a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who starts a reform. The movie also features Ram Charan in a cameo. The movie that is scripted and directed by Koratala Siva marks the first collaboration of the director and the actor. With Kajal Aggarwal's exit, the makers are left in a lurch. Reportedly they are in the process of finding a suitable actor for the lead role.

What's next for Kajal Aggarwal?

Reportedly, Kajal Aggarwal is expected to join the sets of Shankar's Indian 2 soon. The forthcoming movie's shooting was stalled due to a mishap that took place while shooting a high-octane action sequence. Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal, and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead, is reported to be a sequel to Shankar and Kamal's 1996 hit movie.

Besides the upcomer, Kajal Aggarwal will also play an important role in choreographer Brinda's directorial debut Aye Sinamika. In the film, she will be paired opposite Mollywood's heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan. The Tamil movie also stars Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead role.

